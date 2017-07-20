Spread Monitoring
- Indicators
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Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 3.0
Spread Monitoring is a unique product for analyzing a spread. Unlike most similar indicators, Spread Monitoring uses ticks rather than bars allowing you to detect abnormal spread expansions.
Features
- Works on ticks rather than bars.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Works on any financial instrument.
- No repainting.
Parameters
- Total - number of displayed ticks.
- clrSpread - indicator line color.
good tool to monitor spreads