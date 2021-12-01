Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid the special attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the charts… Do you want to learn how to quickly and easily automate this process? Then read on.

There is a solution — smart and reliable trend line indicator, the Automatic Trendline. All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to admire the result (as in the figure below) and apply it in your trading strategy.

Now you might ask yourself, "Why would I need a trend lines indicator, if I know how to plot them myself?" The answer is:

indicator saves you time.

it does not get tired, its eyes do not become "blurred".





By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

Excellent indicator signals.

Free product support.

Regular updates.

Unique indicator, has no analogues.

You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.





Parameter of the Automatic Trendline

TL_Period - the number of past bars to look for lines.

- the number of past bars to look for lines. Color line - color of the indicator lines.



