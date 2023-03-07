Scalper Channel MT4

"Scalper Channel MT4" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color:

  1. If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position.
  2. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position.
  3. If the border of the indicator is gray, neutral - close the position and wait.
These three simple rules will ensure the successful use of the indicator by the trader.

The indicator has two main parameters:
  • Candles to determine the trend - the number of analyzed candles to determine the trend.
  • Period – smoothing period.

The remaining parameters are responsible for the visual location of the price channel boundaries on the chart.

The package includes documentation in pdf format and an open source EA that demonstrates how to work with the indicator. ATTENTION! The Expert Advisor is not intended for real trading, but only for demonstration purposes. Where you can download the adviser and documentation will be indicated in my profile.

The MT5 version is here.

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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
GridShowAverageMT5
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For any number of placed market and pending orders, the utility calculates the "breakeven level" - weighted average price. The calculation is performed individually for buy and sell orders. The weighted average price is marked with a label and colored horizontal line separately as well - one line for the buy price, and the other for sell price. Input Parameters: Include pending. Include the pending orders in calculation. The default value of this parameter is false, and the calculation of the b
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CloneChartMT5
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This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
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CloneChartMT4
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This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
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GridCreateByMouseMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Utilities
The script allows to use the mouse for placing a grid of orders with fixed or variable step quickly and with as few mistakes as possible. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The grid will be plotted starting from that point. If the current price is lower than the grid start point, the grid will be placed "to the north" towards the buys, and if higher - towards the sells, "to the south". Setting take profit and stop loss is left to trader's discretion. Input Par
GridEditByMouseMT4
Andrei Novichkov
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Модифицируйте тейк профит и стоп лосс сети ордеров с помощью мыши. Перетащите скрипт на график левой кнопкой мыши и отпустите. Скрипт выставляет всем рыночным и отложенным ордерам раздельно, единый стоп лосс и единый тейк профит, используя величину цены в точке окончания перетаскивания. Входные параметры Buy or sell - Ордера какого типа подлежат модификации. Возможны два варианта: All BUY - все ордера на покупку All SELL - все ордера на продажу По умолчанию значение этого параметра All BUY. Wha
GridMoveOrdersMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Utilities
If a complex grid with specified stop loss and take profit levels has been created in the wrong place by mistake, it is not necessary to remove it and start over again. The grid can be moved to a new place using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart and drop it where the grid should be moved. The grid will be moved, keeping the distance between orders, distances to stop loss and take profit. The script works exclusively with pending orders , market orders will be left unchanged. Input Paramet
Implied Fair Value Gap MT4
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Indicator ICT Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system. It looks for and shows on the chart a modern pattern - the Fair Value Gap ( FVG ). This pattern is a three candlestick imbalance formation based on the discovery of a mismatch between supply and demand. This happens when the price moves quickly in one direction without encountering resistance. The result is a "gap", which can be filled in later. The indicator finds this pattern using the up
Smart M Concept MT4
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
GridCreateByMouseMT5
Andrei Novichkov
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The script allows to use the mouse for placing a grid of orders with fixed or variable step quickly and with as few mistakes as possible. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The grid will be plotted starting from that point. If the current price is lower than the grid start point, the grid will be placed "to the north" towards the buys, and if higher - towards the sells, "to the south". Setting take profit and stop loss is left to trader's discretion. Input Par
GridEditByMouseMT5
Andrei Novichkov
Utilities
Modify the take profit and stop loss of orders grid using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The script sets a single stop loss and take profit to all positions and pending orders separately, using the price value at the final point of dragging. Input Parameters Buy or sell - the type to be modified. There are two options: All BUY - all buy orders and positions (this parameter is set to All BUY by default.) All SELL - all sell orders and positions W
GridMoveOrdersMT5
Andrei Novichkov
Utilities
If a complex grid with specified stop loss and take profit levels has been created in the wrong place by mistake, it is not necessary to remove it and start over again. The grid can be moved to a new place using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart and drop it where the grid should be moved. The grid will be moved, keeping the distance between orders, distances to stop loss and take profit. The script works exclusively with pending orders , market orders will be left unchanged. Input Paramet
Scalper Channel MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
"Scalper Channel MT5" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color: If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position. If the border of the indicator is gray, neut
Implied Fair Value Gap MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Indicator ICT Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system. It looks for and shows on the chart a modern pattern - the Fair Value Gap ( FVG ). This pattern is a three candlestick imbalance formation based on the discovery of a mismatch between supply and demand. This happens when the price moves quickly in one direction without encountering resistance. The result is a "gap", which can be filled in later. The indicator finds this pattern using the up
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
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