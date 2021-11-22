Eldorado MT4 is a new MetaTrader 4 indicator based on a digital filter, it has been developed by a professional trader.

By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

Excellent indicator signals!

Free product support.

Regular updates.

You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.

Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.

Signals for Position Opening:

Open Buy when the channel goes up.

Open Sell when the channel goes down.

Recommended Usage

It is recommended to use the indicator on M15 to MN periods!

Indicator parameters:

P - indicator calculation period.

- indicator calculation period. Color UP DN - the color for the upper and lower indicator lines.

- the color for the upper and lower indicator lines. Color Average - the color for the middle line.



