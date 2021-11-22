Eldorado MT4
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 7
Eldorado MT4 is a new MetaTrader 4 indicator based on a digital filter, it has been developed by a professional trader.
By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:
- Excellent indicator signals!
- Free product support.
- Regular updates.
- You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.
- Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.
Signals for Position Opening:
- Open Buy when the channel goes up.
- Open Sell when the channel goes down.
Recommended Usage
It is recommended to use the indicator on M15 to MN periods!
Indicator parameters:
- P - indicator calculation period.
- Color UP DN - the color for the upper and lower indicator lines.
- Color Average - the color for the middle line.