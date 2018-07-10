Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5

4.1

Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator.

Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market.

When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time.

Advanced Stochastic Scalper is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options.

Advanced Stochastic Scalper  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28824

Advantages of Advanced Stochastic Scalper

  • The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.
  • It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the indicator on history.
  • The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.
  • System of notifications to email and mobile device on new indicator signals.
  • Ability to customize the color scheme of the indicator.


Recommendations on using Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5

Buy signal: the indicator line crossing the oversold level upwards. If there are open sell positions, they should be closed. See screenshot #2.

Sell signal: the indicator line crossing the overbought level downwards. If there are open buy positions, they should be closed. See screenshot #3.

There may be situations with several consecutive signals in the same direction. In this case, open an additional position in the same direction without closing the previous one. See screenshot #4.

Several positions are to be closed only when an opposite signal appears.

Indicator Parameters

  • K - Stochastic setting. Period for calculating the Stochastic %K line.
  • D - Stochastic setting. Averaging period for calculating the %D line.
  • Slowing - Stochastic setting. Slowing value.
  • Method - moving average calculation method. The following options are available: 1 - simple, 2 - exponential, 3 - smoothed, 4 - linear weighted.
  • Line Mode – line to be used to plot the indicator: MAIN or SIGNAL.
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Arrow size - size of arrows on the chart (1 to 7).
  • Buy - color of buy arrows.
  • Sell - color of sell arrows.
Reviews 14
Achmad Madichun
34
Achmad Madichun 2021.03.07 22:46 
 

good

Tistou
85
Tistou 2021.03.01 20:37 
 

very good indicator, it facilitates the readability of the graph with the arrows and alerts the signals. Evgeny listens to these customers. I had a display problem and it fixed it very quickly. Thank you

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2019.10.23 08:21 
 

Danke für die Arbeit, liefert sehr gute Signale

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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
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5 (3)
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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Magic Channel Scalper MT5
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Binary Trend System MT5
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Professional Histogram MT5 ( PH ) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for determining the direction and strength of the trend. PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders. Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time. Professional Histogram    for the MetaTrad
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Spread Size MT5
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Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Stairs is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its operation algorithm is based on moving averages, processed by special filters and price smoothing methods. This allows the Exclusive Stairs to generate signals much earlier than the conventional Moving Average. This indicator is suitable both for scalpers when used on the smaller timeframes and for traders willing to wait for a couple of days to get a good trade. Exclusive Stairs  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://ww
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
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4.2 (5)
Indicators
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Alpha Trend
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3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
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Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
Project Future
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile). Advantages of the indicator Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Does not redraw. It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks. It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Recommended symbols USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD,
EW Oscillator PRO
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
EW Oscillator PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points. EW Oscillator PRO is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time. A panel for displaying the information on the indicator signals from different timeframes is located in the top left corner (see screenshot #2). Distinctive fea
Magic Pivot
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Magic Pivot is a professional indicator for finding the support and resistance lines; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The indicator plots three support lines and three resistance lines, where a price reversal is highly probable. Magic Pivot is an excellent tool for scalping and intraday trading.   Advantages High accuracy of signals. Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. The indicator does not redraw. Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters. Works on any financ
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Alirezaat
106
Alirezaat 2025.05.26 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Reply from developer Evgeny Belyaev 2025.05.26 17:06
What's wrong with this indicator?
I bought it and 10 minutes later I wrote that it was bad. Without having time to make a single transaction on this indicator, I realized that the product was bad. Thank you for your feedback, we will take your criticism into account.
y728115
329
y728115 2022.05.21 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jose García
155
Jose García 2021.05.05 16:50 
 

too late signals when you see the alert emited for the indicator, the good entry point has already passed, so this is recommendable to confirm

Achmad Madichun
34
Achmad Madichun 2021.03.07 22:46 
 

good

Tistou
85
Tistou 2021.03.01 20:37 
 

very good indicator, it facilitates the readability of the graph with the arrows and alerts the signals. Evgeny listens to these customers. I had a display problem and it fixed it very quickly. Thank you

Janosik84
110
Janosik84 2021.01.29 14:45 
 

The owner of the program corrected my settings and helped me. It's better now. I test and observe. best regards

Mohamed Alaa Mekki
2298
Mohamed Alaa Mekki 2020.05.06 00:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

seryisvg
19
seryisvg 2020.03.09 06:57 
 

Не работает

TomiFkg
172
TomiFkg 2020.01.16 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2019.10.23 08:21 
 

Danke für die Arbeit, liefert sehr gute Signale

Mathias F
304
Mathias F 2019.05.22 15:51 
 

A very good job Evgeny ! the best indicator so far !

Sam N.
176
Sam N. 2019.03.05 18:12 
 

Signals are good on higher time frame combined with other indicators could be very successful. Works as advertised. Clean, no errors.

goodmamba
34
goodmamba 2019.02.19 23:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Murilo Paes
253
Murilo Paes 2019.02.11 22:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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