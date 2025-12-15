How to open account with brokers - Metatrader 5

How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 34

Global Variable

doshur, 2014.03.07 04:46

Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/globals/globalvariableset

last use as in? when I used globalvariableget as considered as last use? 


 

GBPUSD Buy/Selll

newdigital, 2013.07.05 13:41

If you new to forex and/or Metatrader 5 so you can start with this thread : How to Start with MT5, a summary !

As to templates and systems so you can see :

ASCTREND SYSTEM

The Theory.

Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

PriceChannel Parabolic system

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

Market condition
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

MaksiGen trading system
Merrill's patterns are on this page.

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

Scalp_net trading system
  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
MTF systems

more to follow ...

Press review

newdigital, 2014.03.07 09:08

Who Can Trade a Scalping Strategy? (based on dailyfx article)

  • Scalpers look to trade session momentum
  • Scalpers do not have to be high frequency traders
  • Anyone can scalp with an appropriate trading plan

The term scalping elicits different preconceived connotations to different traders. Despite what you may already think, scalping can be a viable short term trading methodology for anyone. So today we will look at what exactly is scalping, and who can be successful with a scalping based strategy.



What is a Scalper?

So you’re interested in scalping? A Forex scalper is considered anyone that takes one or more positions throughout a trading day. Normally these positions are based around short term market fluctuations as price gathers momentum during a particular trading session. Scalpers look to enter the market, and preferably exit positions prior to the market close.

Normally scalpers employ technical trading strategies utilizing short term support and resistance levels for entries. While normally fundamentals don’t factor into a scalpers trading plan, it is important to keep an eye on the economic calendar to see when news may increase the market’s volatility.


High Frequency Trading

There is a strong misconception that all scalpers are high frequency traders. So how many trades a day does it take to be considered a scalper? Even though high frequency traders ARE scalpers, in order for you to qualify as a scalper you only need to take 1 position a day! That is one of the benefits of scalping. You can trade as much or as little as you like within a giving trading period.

This also falls in line with one of the benefits of the Forex market. Due to the 24Hr trading structure of Forex, you can scalp the market at your convenience. Take advantage of the quiet Asia trading session, or the volatile New York – London overlap. Trade as much or as little as you like. As a scalper the choice is ultimately yours to make!

Risks

There are always risks associated with trading. Whether you are a short term, long term, or any kind of trader in between any time you open a position you should work on managing your risk. This is especially true for scalpers. If the market moves against you suddenly due to news or another factor, you need to have a plan of action for limiting your losses.

There are other misconceptions that scalpers are very aggressive traders prone to large losses. One way to help combat this is to make scalping a mechanical process. This means that all of your decisions regarding entries, exits, trade size, leverage and other factors should be written down and finalized before approaching the charts. Most scalpers look to risk 1% or even less of their account balance on any one position taken!

Who can Scalp?

So this brings us to the final question. Who can be a scalper? The answer is anyone with the dedication to develop a trading strategy and the time to implement that strategy on any given trading day.

How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications



Before I started studying MQL5, I tried many other applications for development of trading systems. I can't say that I wasted my time. Some of them contain a few useful tools allowing users to save time, deal with many issues, destroy some myths and quickly select some further direction for development without the knowledge of programming languages.

These applications need historical data. Due to the absence of some certain standard data format, they often had to be edited before they could be used (for example, in Excel) to comply with the format applicable to the necessary program. Even if you are able to figure out all necessary details, many things should still be done manually. Users can find different versions of scripts designed to copy the quotes from MetaTrader 4 to the necessary format. If there is such a demand, we can also develop the version of the script for MQL5.

Introduction
1. Covered Topics
2. Data Format
3. Program's External Parameters
4. Checking Parameters Entered by a User
5. Global Variables
6. Information Panel
7. Application's Main Block
8. Creating Folders and Filing the Data
Conclusion

 

Using All CPU Cores

Trader2381, 2014.03.07 10:57

thanks, I already read through the documentation and didn't find an answer. "Allow to use > local agents" is selected but it only uses 1 agent (1 core) instead of using all of the cores which is what it is capable of/supposed to do, right?

Using All CPU Cores

waltergibson, 2014.03.07 12:46

Hi,

If you run only one settings, 1 core will be used.

If you run optimization, all cores will be used. 


 

Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?

angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:31

You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :

  • Increase "% of deposit used" in Signals settings.
  • Add more capital to your account.

 

How to Buy a Trading Robot in MetaTrader AppStore?

Now you also can use trading robots and any technical indicators with MetaTrader 5. All you need to do is to launch MetaTrader 5 trading terminal and open Market tab of Toolbox window.


Have you made your choice? Now, it is time to make a purchase. That is also simple enough:

  1. Register an account on MQL5.com
  2. Deposit to your account in any convenient way
  3. Enter in the terminal your MQL5.com account data and you are ready to go!
 

Transparent MetaTrader 5



The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API

