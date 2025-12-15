How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 35
A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
A proverbial wisdom often attributed to various famous people says: "He who makes no mistakes never makes anything." Unless you consider idleness itself a mistake, this statement is hard to argue with. But you can always analyze the past mistakes (your own and of others) to minimize the number of your future mistakes. We are going to attempt to review possible situations arising when executing jobs in the same-name service.It will be our aim to make it as objective as possible.
Something Interesting in Financial Video March 2014
newdigital, 2014.03.11 12:33Stock Market Tutorial - The Only Video You'll Ever Need
This is stock market how-to information
===========
A variety of integration gateways to liquidity providers and stock exchanges have recently been developed for MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Using these solutions, brokers now can greatly improve their business and enter new markets. We have decided to summarize the first integration results and make a list of already working MetaTrader 5 gateways.Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.Stock Exchanges
MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:
MetaTrader 5 platform's versatility makes it easy to expand the brokerage business and enter new markets. For example, any Forex broker can start working on a stock exchange, as well as a stock broker can launch the platform on an exchange and then enter Forex market. In any of these cases, all MetaTrader 5 technologies and services (social, mobile and algorithmic trading, as well as the market of trading robots) retain their functionality and remain attractive to traders.
The platform's features go beyond the proposed list, and the works on integration of MetaTrader 5 with other stock exchanges and liquidity providers are currently underway. Besides, Gateway API allows brokers to develop a gateway to any system or exchange on their own. Some brokers have already done that, while the proposed interfaces have greatly simplified their work. Moreover, API allows development of a hybrid ECN engine with multiple providers. That engine will act as trading server's own ECN platform.
===========
Is there any way to scale up or down a Signal that I've subscribed to?
For example, the signal has $200K in his account, but I only have $5K in my account.
Is it possible to change the scaling of the trades, so it scales the trades as if I have $10K in my account?
It is what I know (this question was asked many times for example) :
Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?
angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:31
You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :
This is old article but it may be good to remind :
==========
New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community
A huge contribution to the popularity of the MQL4 and MQL5 languages have made by the numerous articles, most of which were written by you - by traders and for traders. We appreciate your hard work. In addition to paying you for your articles, we are constantly thinking about how to make the process of writing simple, clear and comfortable for the authors.
We have analyzed our experience of communication with the authors of articles and found the key point - mutual understanding! Sometimes authors cannot understand why moderators criticize the design and formatting of their articles. While we, the moderators, obviously do not formulate well what we want from you.
We decided to solve this problem. As a result, the MQL5.community site has got a new article publishing system described below. In the new system, we have tried to make the whole process of article writing clear and comfortable by breaking it into several steps.
The other good artricle which may be good to read :
========
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
Introduction
1. Trading System Conditions
2. External Parameters
3. Parameter Optimization
3.1. First Set-Up Variant
3.1.1. General Parameters and Rules
3.1.2. Tester Settings
3.1.3. Analysis of the Obtained Results
3.1.4. BOOK REPORT Application for the Analysis of Optimization and Testing Results
3.1.5. Money Management System
3.2. Second Set-Up Variant
3.3. Possible Set-Up Variants
4. Testing in the Visualization Mode
5. Interface and Controls
6. Information Panels TRADE INFO and MONEY MANAGEMENT
7. Trade Information Panel on the Left Side of the Chart
7.1. PARAMETERS SYSTEM
7.2. CLOCKS OF TRADING SESSIONS
7.3. MANUAL TRADING
7.3.1. BUY/SELL/REVERSE Section
7.3.2. CLOSE POSITIONS Section
7.3.3. SET PENDING ORDERS Section
7.3.4. MODIFY ORDERS/POSITIONS Section
7.3.5. DELETE PENDING ORDERS Section
7.4. TRADING PERFORMANCE
7.5. ACCOUNT/SYMBOLS INFO
8. Additional Indicators to be Used by the EA
Conclusion
The other good article :
==============
Securing MQL5 code: Password Protection, Key Generators, Time-limits, Remote Licenses and Advanced EA License Key Encryption Techniques
Most developers need to have their code secured. This article will present a few different ways to protect MQL5 software. All examples in the article will refer to Expert Advisors but the same rules can be applied to Scripts and Indicators. The article starts with simple password protection and follows with key generators, licensing a given brokers account and time-limit protection. Then it introduces a remote license server concept. My last article on MQL5-RPC framework described Remote Procedure Calls from MetaTrader 5 to any XML-RPC server.
I will make use of this solution to provide an example of a remote license. I will also describe how to enhance this solution with base64 encoding and provide advice for PGP support to make ultra-secure protection for MQL5 Expert Advisors and Indicators. I am aware that MetaQuotes Software Corp. is providing some options for licensing the code directly from the MQL5.com Market section. This is really good for all developers and will not invalidate ideas presented in this article. Both solutions used together can only make the protection stronger and more secure against software theft.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
RaptorUK, 2013.07.24 10:18
How to post code on this forum . . .
Error 145 Trade Server Return Code
angevoyageur, 2014.03.01 14:27
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
Note that the compiler moved inside MetaEditor, starting with build 900
Renat , 2014.03.01 10:54
We got rid of the additional components mql [64]. Dll and mql [64]. Exe, which is an external compiler languages MQL4/MQL5 and plugged directly into the editor.
Thus, we decided a few problems:
Console compiler MQL4/MQL5 stayed updated with the platform MetaTrader 4/5 and is always available on the links:
DLL files are no longer needed him.