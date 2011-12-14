Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VGridLine Monthly - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5731
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator builds a vertical time grid with one month step on a chart.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Monthly_"; // Line name input color Line_Color=Red; // Line color input STYLE Line_Style=SOLID_; // Line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1; // Line width input bool SetBackground=true; // Lines background display input uint LinesTotal=10; // Number of lines in history input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in empty future history input bool Position=true; // Lines position (true - true position, false - matching with bars)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/616
JFatl HTF Baby
The hybrid of digital and analog filters that displays larger timeframe values at a smaller one in a minimized way.VGridLine_Annual
Vertical time grid with one year step.
IncMAOnArray
CMAOnArray class is used for Moving Average calculation on indicator buffer's data. The example of use of the class is provided.Multi RSI
Eight RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators in one chart.