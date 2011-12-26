CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VGridLine Intraday X6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6798
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays the vertical time grid with six hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H6. The indicator is not displayed on H2 and H4.

VGridLine Intraday X6

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//---- general settings
input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X6"; // Line name
input uint WeeklyTotal=4;                       // Number of weeks in history for indexing
input uint FutureTotal=1;                       // Number of lines in future for indexing

//---- settings for week bars
input color Line_Color_W=Gold;      // Week line color
input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_;   // Week line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_1; // Week line width
input bool SetBackground_W=true;    // Week line background display
input uint FutureTotal_W=1;        // Number of lines in empty future history

//---- settings for day bars
input color Line_Color_D=Red;       // Day line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_;   // Day line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_1; // Day line width
input bool SetBackground_D=true;    // Day lines background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (6 hours)
input color Line_Color_D1=Gray;      // 6 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASH_;    // 6 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1; // 6 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D1=true;    // 6 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (12 hours)
input color Line_Color_D2=Magenta;   // 12 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D2=DASH_;    // 12 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_1; // 12 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D2=true;    // 12 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (18 hours)
input color Line_Color_D3=Blue;      // 18 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D3=DASH_;    // 18 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_1; // 18 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D3=true;    // 18 hours line background display

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/622

IncOsMAOnArray IncOsMAOnArray

COsMAOnArray class is designed for calculation of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

X2MA Transform Candles X2MA Transform Candles

The indicator transfers the price data to the new coordinates system associated with X2MA indicator values.

XTrendlessOS (trendless oscillator) XTrendlessOS (trendless oscillator)

The indicator is based on the description given in Joe DiNapoli book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels". It is designed to evaluate the actual market overbought/oversold states.

TrendLineAlert TrendLineAlert

The indicator displays the inclined trend line that sets the signal actuating level.