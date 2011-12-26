Join our fan page
VGridLine Intraday X6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with six hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H6. The indicator is not displayed on H2 and H4.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- general settings input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X6"; // Line name input uint WeeklyTotal=4; // Number of weeks in history for indexing input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in future for indexing //---- settings for week bars input color Line_Color_W=Gold; // Week line color input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_; // Week line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_1; // Week line width input bool SetBackground_W=true; // Week line background display input uint FutureTotal_W=1; // Number of lines in empty future history //---- settings for day bars input color Line_Color_D=Red; // Day line color input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_; // Day line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_1; // Day line width input bool SetBackground_D=true; // Day lines background display //---- settings for intraday bars (6 hours) input color Line_Color_D1=Gray; // 6 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASH_; // 6 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1; // 6 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D1=true; // 6 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (12 hours) input color Line_Color_D2=Magenta; // 12 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D2=DASH_; // 12 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_1; // 12 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D2=true; // 12 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (18 hours) input color Line_Color_D3=Blue; // 18 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D3=DASH_; // 18 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_1; // 18 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D3=true; // 18 hours line background display
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/622
