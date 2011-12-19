Join our fan page
VGridLine_Intraday X4 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with four hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H4. THe indicator is also not displayed on H3!
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- general settings input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X4"; // Line name input uint WeeklyTotal=4; // Number of weeks in history for indexing input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in future for indexing //---- settings for week bars input color Line_Color_W=Gold; // Week line color input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_; // Week line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_5; // Week line width input bool SetBackground_W=true; // Week line background display input uint FutureTotal_W=1; // Number of lines in empty future history //---- settings for day bars input color Line_Color_D=Red; // Day line color input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_; // Day line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_5; // Day line width input bool SetBackground_D=true; // Day lines background display //---- settings for intraday bars (4 hours) input color Line_Color_D1=Gray; // 4 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASHDOTDOT_; // 4 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1; // 4 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D1=true; // 4 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (8 hours) input color Line_Color_D2=Lime; // 8 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_; // 8 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2; // 8 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D2=true; // 8 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (12 hours) input color Line_Color_D3=Gray; // 12 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D3=DASHDOTDOT_; // 12 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_1; // 12 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D3=true; // 12 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (16 hours) input color Line_Color_D4=BlueViolet; // 16 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D4=SOLID_; // 16 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D4=w_2; // 16 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D4=true; // 16 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (20 hours) input color Line_Color_D5=Gray; // 20 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D5=DASHDOTDOT_; // 20 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D5=w_1; // 20 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D5=true; // 20 hours line background display
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/619
