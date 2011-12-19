CodeBaseSections
VGridLine_Intraday X4 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with four hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H4. THe indicator is also not displayed on H3!

VGridLine Intraday X4

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//---- general settings
input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X4"; // Line name
input uint WeeklyTotal=4;                       // Number of weeks in history for indexing
input uint FutureTotal=1;                       // Number of lines in future for indexing

//---- settings for week bars
input color Line_Color_W=Gold;      // Week line color
input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_;   // Week line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_5; // Week line width
input bool SetBackground_W=true;    // Week line background display
input uint FutureTotal_W=1;        // Number of lines in empty future history
//---- settings for day bars
input color Line_Color_D=Red;      // Day line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_;   // Day line display style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_5; // Day line width
input bool SetBackground_D=true;    // Day lines background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (4 hours)
input color Line_Color_D1=Gray;        // 4 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASHDOTDOT_; // 4 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1;    // 4 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D1=true;       // 4 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (8 hours)
input color Line_Color_D2=Lime;         // 8 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_;      // 8 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2;    // 8 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D2=true;       // 8 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (12 hours)
input color Line_Color_D3=Gray;        // 12 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D3=DASHDOTDOT_; // 12 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_1;    // 12 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D3=true;       // 12 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (16 hours)
input color Line_Color_D4=BlueViolet;  // 16 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D4=SOLID_;      // 16 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D4=w_2;    // 16 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D4=true;       // 16 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (20 hours)
input color Line_Color_D5=Gray;        // 20 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D5=DASHDOTDOT_; // 20 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D5=w_1;    // 20 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D5=true;       // 20 hours line background display

SpreadCandlesCreator SpreadCandlesCreator

The indicator builds a candlestick chart consisting of floating spread current values in online mode.

IncADXWOnArray IncADXWOnArray

CADXWOnArray class is designed for calculation of ADXW (Average Directional Movement Index Wilder, ADX Wilder) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

IncMACDOnArray IncMACDOnArray

CMACDOnArray class is designed for calculation of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

VGridLine_Intraday X8 VGridLine_Intraday X8

Vertical time grid with eight hours step.