VGridLine_Annual - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5361
(11)
The indicator builds a vertical time grid with one year step on a chart.

VGridLine Annual

Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Annual_"; // Line name
input color Line_Color=Orange;                // Line color
input STYLE Line_Style=SOLID_;               // Line display style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1;             // Line width
input bool SetBackground=true;               // Lines background display
input uint LinesTotal=10;                    // Number of lines in history
input uint FutureTotal=1;                    // Number of lines in empty future history
input bool Position=true;                    // Lines position (true - true position, false - matching with bars)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/615

