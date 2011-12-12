Watch how to download trading robots for free
VGridLine_Annual - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator builds a vertical time grid with one year step on a chart.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Annual_"; // Line name input color Line_Color=Orange; // Line color input STYLE Line_Style=SOLID_; // Line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1; // Line width input bool SetBackground=true; // Lines background display input uint LinesTotal=10; // Number of lines in history input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in empty future history input bool Position=true; // Lines position (true - true position, false - matching with bars)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/615
