Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VGridLine_Intraday X8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6126
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with eight hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H4. The indicator is also not displayed on H3.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- general settings input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X8"; // Line name input uint WeeklyTotal=4; // Number of weeks in history for indexing input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in future for indexing //---- settings for week bars input color Line_Color_W=Gold; // Week line color input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_; // Week line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_1; // Week line width input bool SetBackground_W=true; // Week line background display input uint FutureTotal_W=1; // Number of lines in empty future history //---- settings for day bars input color Line_Color_D=Red; // Day line color input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_; // Day line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_1; // Day line width input bool SetBackground_D=true; // Day lines background display //---- settings for intraday bars (8 hours) input color Line_Color_D1=Lime; // 8 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASH_; // 8 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1; // 8 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D1=true; // 8 hours line background display //---- settings for intraday bars (16 hours) input color Line_Color_D2=BlueViolet; // 16 hours line color input STYLE Line_Style_D2=DASH_; // 16 hours line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_1; // 16 hours line width input bool SetBackground_D2=true; // 16 hours line background display
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/620
IncMACDOnArray
CMACDOnArray class is designed for calculation of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.VGridLine_Intraday X4
Vertical time grid with four hours step.
PriceAlert
The indicator displays the horizontal line that sets the signal actuating level.VGridLine_Intraday X3
Vertical time grid with three hours step.