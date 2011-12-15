Watch how to download trading robots for free
VGridLine Daily - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with one day step on a chart.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Daily_"; // Line name input color Line_Color=Magenta; // Line color input STYLE Line_Style=SOLID_; // Line display style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1; // Line width input bool SetBackground=true; // Lines background display input uint LinesTotal=10; // Number of lines in history input uint FutureTotal=1; // Number of lines in empty future history
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/618
