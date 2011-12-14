CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VGridLine Weekly - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6065
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator creates the vertical time grid with one week step on a chart.

VGridLine Weekly

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input string LinesSirname="VLine_Grid_Weekly_"; // Line name
input color Line_Color=Aqua;                 // Line color
input STYLE Line_Style=SOLID_;              // Line display style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width=w_1;            // Line width
input bool SetBackground=true;               // Lines background display
input uint LinesTotal=10;                    // Number of lines in history
input uint FutureTotal=1;                    // Number of lines in empty future history

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/617

Multi RSI Multi RSI

Eight RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators in one chart.

IncMAOnArray IncMAOnArray

CMAOnArray class is used for Moving Average calculation on indicator buffer's data. The example of use of the class is provided.

IncATROnArray IncATROnArray

CATROnArray is designed for calculation of ATR (Average True Range) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

VGridLine Daily VGridLine Daily

Vertical time grid with one day step.