Indicators

VGridLine_Intraday X3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
7345
The indicator displays the vertical time grid with three hours step on a chart with intraday timeframe not exceeding H3. The indicator is also not displayed on H2.

VGridLine Intraday X3

 Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//---- general settings
input string LinesSirname="VGridLine_Intraday_X3"; // Line name
input uint WeeklyTotal=4;                       // Number of weeks in history for indexing
input uint FutureTotal=1;                       // Number of lines in future for indexing

//---- settings for week bars
input color Line_Color_W=Gold;         // Week line color
input STYLE Line_Style_W=SOLID_;      // Week line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_W=w_5;    // Week line width
input bool SetBackground_W=true;       // Week line background display
input uint FutureTotal_W=1;            // Number of lines in empty future history

//---- settings for day bars
input color Line_Color_D=Red;          // Day line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_;      // Day line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_5;    // Day line width
input bool SetBackground_D=true;       // Day lines background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (3 hours)
input color Line_Color_D1=Gray;         // 3 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D1=DASHDOTDOT_; // 3 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_1;    // 3 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D1=true;       // 3 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (6 hours)
input color Line_Color_D2=Gray;         // 6 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_;      // 6 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2;    // 6 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D2=true;       // 6 hours line background display


/---- settings for intraday bars (9 hours)
input color Line_Color_D3=Gray;         // 9 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D3=DASHDOTDOT_; // 9 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_1;    // 9 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D3=true;       // 9 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (12 hours)
input color Line_Color_D4=Magenta;     // 12 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D4=SOLID_;     // 12 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D4=w_2;   // 12 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D4=true;      // 12 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (15 hours)
input color Line_Color_D5=Gray;         // 15 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D5=DASHDOTDOT_; // 15 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D5=w_1;    // 15 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D5=true;       // 15 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (18 hours)
input color Line_Color_D6=Blue;        // 18 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D6=SOLID_;     // 18 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D6=w_2;   // 18 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D6=true;      // 18 hours line background display

//---- settings for intraday bars (21 hours)
input color Line_Color_D7=Gray;         // 21 hours line color
input STYLE Line_Style_D7=DASHDOTDOT_; // 21 hours line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D7=w_1;    // 21 hours line width
input bool SetBackground_D7=true;       // 21 hours line background display

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/621

