Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
MQL5 Wizard: How to Teach an EA to Open Pending Orders at Any Price
An Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard can only open pending orders at the fixed distance from the current price. This means that if the market situation changes (e.g. a change in market volatility), the Expert Advisor will have to be run again with new parameters.
This would not be suitable for many trading systems. In most cases, the price level for pending orders is determined dynamically by a trading system. And the distance from the current price is constantly changing. In this article, we will discuss how to modify an Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard so that it can open pending orders at varying distances from the current price.
MQL5 Cookbook: Monitoring Multiple Time Frames in a Single Window
When choosing the direction for opening a position, a price chart with multiple time frames displayed at the same time may be quite useful. The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal provides 21 time frames for analysis. You can take advantage of special chart objects that you can place on the existing chart and set the symbol, time frame and some other properties right there. You can add any number of such chart objects, however it would be quite inconvenient and time-consuming if done manually. On top of that, not all chart properties can be set in manual mode.
In this article, we will take a closer look at such graphical objects. For illustrative purposes, we will create an indicator with controls (buttons) that will allow us to set multiple chart objects in a subwindow at the same time. Furthermore, chart objects will accurately fit in the subwindow and will be automatically adjusted when the main chart or terminal window is resized.
In addition to buttons for adding chart objects, we will also have buttons for enabling/disabling some of the chart properties, including those that can only be modified programmatically.
Indicator for Kagi Charting
The article "Indicator for Point and Figure Charting" has described one of the programming ways of creating Point and figure chart. This chart is known since the 19th century. However, this is not the only chart from the remote past. Another notable representative of the early types of the financial market representation is Kagi chart. This chart will be discussed in the present article.
The stock exchange – financial institution unfamiliar to the 19th-century Japan – has been established in May 1878. It is known as Tokyo Stock Exchange nowadays. This event played a vital role in creating and subsequent development of Kagi charts. Europe and USA came to know Kagi charts after the publication of Steve Nison's "Beyond Candlesticks: New Japanese Charting Techniques Revealed" in 1994.
The Japanese words "Kagi" means an L-shaped key that was in use at the time of the chart development. Also, there is a modified version of the name – "key chart". In Steve Nison's "Beyond Candlesticks", you can also find alternative names of the chart: price range chart, hook chart, delta or chain chart.
What is so special about this chart? Its main feature is that it ignores the time scale leaving only the price one (unlike Japanese candlesticks, bars and lines). Thus, the chart hides inconsiderable price fluctuations leaving only the most significant ones.
The chart represents a set of thick Yang and thin Yin lines replacing each other depending on the market situation. In case the market moves in the same direction, the line is extended reaching a new price range. However, if the market turns back and reaches a predefined amount, the Kagi line is drawn in the opposite direction in the new column. The predefined amount is set either in points (usually used for currency pairs), or in percentage value of the current price (usually used for stocks). The line thickness varies depending on the closest High or Low breakthrough.
newdigital, 2014.03.29 12:29
I think - no way to import some data directly to MT5. You can export MT5 data to excel for example.
If I am wrong so sorry.
A Library for Constructing a Chart via Google Chart API
How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
Before I started studying MQL5, I tried many other applications for development of trading systems. I can't say that I wasted my time. Some of them contain a few useful tools allowing users to save time, deal with many issues, destroy some myths and quickly select some further direction for development without the knowledge of programming languages.
These applications need historical data. Due to the absence of some certain standard data format, they often had to be edited before they could be used (for example, in Excel) to comply with the format applicable to the necessary program. Even if you are able to figure out all necessary details, many things should still be done manually. Users can find different versions of scripts designed to copy the quotes from MetaTrader 4 to the necessary format. If there is such a demand, we can also develop the version of the script for MQL5.
Introduction
1. Covered Topics
2. Data Format
3. Program's External Parameters
4. Checking Parameters Entered by a User
5. Global Variables
6. Information Panel
7. Application's Main Block
8. Creating Folders and Filing the Data
Conclusion