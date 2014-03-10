CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Transparent MetaTrader 5 - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9309
Rating:
(59)
Published:
Updated:
The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2377

