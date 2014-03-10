Watch how to download trading robots for free
Transparent MetaTrader 5 - script for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2377
