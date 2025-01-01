CChartObjectFiboExpansion

CChartObjectFiboExpansion is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Expansion" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboExpansion class provides access to "Fibonacci Expansion" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectFiboExpansion : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectFiboExpansion

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Fibonacci Expansion" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects