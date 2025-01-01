CChartObjectRegression

CChartObjectRegression is a class for simplified access to "Linear Regression Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRegression class provides access to "Linear Regression Channel" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectRegression : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectRegression

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Linear Regression Channel" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

