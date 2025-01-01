DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsChannel ObjectsCChartObjectRegression 

CChartObjectRegression

CChartObjectRegression is a class for simplified access to "Linear Regression Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRegression class provides access to "Linear Regression Channel" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectRegression : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectRegression

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Linear Regression Channel" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects