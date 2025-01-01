CChartObjectGannGrid

CChartObjectGannGrid is a class for simplified access to "Gann Grid" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannGrid class provides access to "Gann Grid" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectGannGrid : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectGannGrid

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Gann Grid" graphical object Properties PipsPerBar Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property Downtrend Gets/sets "Downtrend" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects