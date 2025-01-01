DocumentationSections
CChartObjectGannGrid

CChartObjectGannGrid is a class for simplified access to "Gann Grid" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannGrid class provides access to "Gann Grid" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectGannGrid : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectGannGrid

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Gann Grid" graphical object

Properties

 

PipsPerBar

Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property

Downtrend

Gets/sets "Downtrend" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects