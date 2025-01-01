RayLeft (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Ray Left" property.

bool RayLeft() const

Return Value

The value of "Ray Left" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

RayLeft (Set Method)

Sets new flag value for the "Ray Left" property.

bool RayLeft(

bool ray

)

Parameters

ray

[in] New value of the "Ray Left" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change flag.