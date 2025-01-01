MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine ObjectsCChartObjectTrendRayLeft CreateRayLeftRayRightSaveLoadType RayLeft (Get Method) Gets the value of "Ray Left" property. bool RayLeft() const Return Value The value of "Ray Left" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. RayLeft (Set Method) Sets new flag value for the "Ray Left" property. bool RayLeft( bool ray // flag ) Parameters ray [in] New value of the "Ray Left" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change flag. Create RayRight