CChartObjectTrend

CChartObjectTrend 类用于简便地访问 "趋势线" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectTrend 类可供访问 "趋势线" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectTrend : public CChartObject

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "趋势线"

属性

 

RayLeft

获取/设置 "左侧射线" 属性

RayRight

获取/设置 "右侧射线" 属性

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

 

参阅

对象类型, 图形对象