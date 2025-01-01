CChartObjectStdDevChannel

CChartObjectStdDevChannel is a class for simplified access to "Standard Deviation Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectStdDevChannel class provides access to "Standard Deviation Channel" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectStdDevChannel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Standard Deviation Channel" graphical object Properties Deviations Gets/sets "Deviation" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects