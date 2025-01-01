DocumentationSections
CChartObjectStdDevChannel

CChartObjectStdDevChannel is a class for simplified access to "Standard Deviation Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectStdDevChannel class provides access to "Standard Deviation Channel" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectStdDevChannel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Standard Deviation Channel" graphical object

Properties

 

Deviations

Gets/sets "Deviation" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects