CChartObjectPitchfork

CChartObjectPitchfork is a class for simplified access to "Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectPitchfork class provides access to "Andrew's Pitchfork" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectPitchfork : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectPitchfork

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects