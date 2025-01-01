CChartObjectPitchfork

CChartObjectPitchfork is a class for simplified access to "Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectPitchfork class provides access to "Andrew's Pitchfork" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectPitchfork : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectPitchfork

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects