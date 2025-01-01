DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Graphic Objects Line Objects 

Line Objects

A group of "Lines" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Lines" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name

Object

CChartObjectVLine

"Vertical Line" graphical object

CChartObjectHLine

"Horizontal Line" graphical object

CChartObjectTrend

"Trend Line" graphical object

CChartObjectTrendByAngle

"Trend Line by Angle" graphical object

CChartObjectCycles

"Cyclic Lines" graphical object

See also

Object types, Graphic objects