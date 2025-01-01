MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine Objects
Line Objects
A group of "Lines" graphical objects.
This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Lines" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
|
Class name
|
Object
|
"Vertical Line" graphical object
|
"Horizontal Line" graphical object
|
"Trend Line" graphical object
|
"Trend Line by Angle" graphical object
|
"Cyclic Lines" graphical object
See also