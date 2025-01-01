Line Objects

A group of "Lines" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Lines" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name Object CChartObjectVLine "Vertical Line" graphical object CChartObjectHLine "Horizontal Line" graphical object CChartObjectTrend "Trend Line" graphical object CChartObjectTrendByAngle "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object CChartObjectCycles "Cyclic Lines" graphical object

See also

Object types, Graphic objects