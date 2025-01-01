CChartObjectTrendByAngle

CChartObjectTrendByAngle is a class for simplified access to "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectTrendByAngle class provides access to "Trend Line by Angle" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectTrendByAngle : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectTrendByAngle Direct descendants CChartObjectGannLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object Properties Angle Gets/sets "Angle" property Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects