CChartObjectTrendByAngle

CChartObjectTrendByAngle is a class for simplified access to "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectTrendByAngle class provides access to "Trend Line by Angle" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectTrendByAngle : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Direct descendants

CChartObjectGannLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Trend Line by Angle" graphical object

Properties

 

Angle

Gets/sets "Angle" property

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

 

See also

Object types, Graphic objects