CChartObjectGannFan

CChartObjectGannFan is a class for simplified access to "Gann Fan" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannFan class provides access to "Gann Fan" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectGannFan : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectGannFan

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Gann Fan" graphical object Properties PipsPerBar Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property Downtrend Gets/sets "Downtrend" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects