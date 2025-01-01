DocumentationSections
CChartObjectGannFan is a class for simplified access to "Gann Fan" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannFan class provides access to "Gann Fan" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectGannFan : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectGannFan

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Gann Fan" graphical object

Properties

 

PipsPerBar

Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property

Downtrend

Gets/sets "Downtrend" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects