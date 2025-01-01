CChartObjectFibo

CChartObjectFibo is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Retracement" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFibo class provides access to "Fibonacci Retracement" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectFibo : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectFibo

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Fibonacci Retracement" graphical objects Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects