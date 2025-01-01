DocumentationSections
CChartObjectFibo

CChartObjectFibo is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Retracement" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFibo class provides access to "Fibonacci Retracement" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectFibo : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFibo

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Fibonacci Retracement" graphical objects

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects