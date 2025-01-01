DocumentationSections
CChartObjectFiboChannel

CChartObjectFiboChannel is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboChannel class provides access to "Fibonacci Channel" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectFiboChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboChannel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Fibonacci Channel" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

