RayRight (Get Method) Gets the value of "Ray Right" property. bool RayRight() const Return Value The value of "Ray Right" property, assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. RayRight (Set Method) Sets new flag value for the "Ray Right" property. bool RayRight( bool ray // flag ) Parameters ray [in] New value of the "Ray Right" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change flag.