RayRight (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Ray Right" property.

bool RayRight() const

Return Value

The value of "Ray Right" property, assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

RayRight (Set Method)

Sets new flag value for the "Ray Right" property.

bool RayRight(

bool ray

)

Parameters

ray

[in] New value of the "Ray Right" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change flag.