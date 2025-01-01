DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine ObjectsCChartObjectTrendRayRight 

RayRight (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Ray Right" property.

bool  RayRight() const

Return Value

The value of "Ray Right" property, assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

RayRight (Set Method)

Sets new flag value for the "Ray Right" property.

bool  RayRight(
   bool  ray      // flag
   )

Parameters

ray

[in]  New value of the "Ray Right" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change flag.