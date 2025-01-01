CChartObjectChannel

CChartObjectChannel is a class for simplified access to "Equidistant Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectChannel class provides access to "Equidistant Channel" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectChannel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Equidistant Channel" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

