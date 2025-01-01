DocumentationSections
CChartObjectChannel

CChartObjectChannel is a class for simplified access to "Equidistant Channel" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectChannel class provides access to "Equidistant Channel" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectChannel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Equidistant Channel" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

See also

