How I Made $63 Today with Dynamic Overbought/Oversold Levels

Guys, forget the hype—today I made +$63 trading USDJPY on the M1 chart using just one tool: Currency RSI Scalper. No AI, no magic—just adaptive RSI logic that actually works in real market conditions.

Here’s how I trade it:



✅ Buy signal: When the indicator line crosses the dynamic oversold level upward. If I’m short—close it immediately.

✅ Sell signal: When the line crosses the dynamic overbought level downward. Close any longs.

🔥 If multiple signals stack in the same direction? I add to my position—no need to close the first one.

⛔ Only when an opposite signal appears do I close all open trades in that direction.

Today’s session was textbook: quick, precise entries on USDJPY M1, minimal screen time, and +$63 in profit before lunch.

What makes Currency RSI Scalper different?

It adapts its overbought/oversold levels based on current market volatility—unlike the classic RSI.

No repainting : signals lock in strictly on bar close.

Mobile alerts let me react fast—even when I’m not glued to the charts.

Optimized for speed: zero lag, even on M1.

If you scalp major pairs like USDJPY or trade crypto, this indicator is worth a serious look:



• For MetaTrader 5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33032

• For MetaTrader 4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62143



Remember: discipline > complexity. Stick to the rules, use proper risk management, and let the indicator do the heavy lifting.

Trade smart. Good luck out there!



