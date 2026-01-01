How I Made $63 Today with Dynamic Overbought/Oversold Levels
Guys, forget the hype—today I made +$63 trading USDJPY on the M1 chart using just one tool: Currency RSI Scalper. No AI, no magic—just adaptive RSI logic that actually works in real market conditions.
My solutions on MQL5 Market: Evgeny Belyaev’s products for traders
Here’s how I trade it:
✅ Buy signal: When the indicator line crosses the dynamic oversold level upward. If I’m short—close it immediately.
✅ Sell signal: When the line crosses the dynamic overbought level downward. Close any longs.
🔥 If multiple signals stack in the same direction? I add to my position—no need to close the first one.
⛔ Only when an opposite signal appears do I close all open trades in that direction.
Today’s session was textbook: quick, precise entries on USDJPY M1, minimal screen time, and +$63 in profit before lunch.
What makes Currency RSI Scalper different?
- It adapts its overbought/oversold levels based on current market volatility—unlike the classic RSI.
- No repainting: signals lock in strictly on bar close.
- Mobile alerts let me react fast—even when I’m not glued to the charts.
- Optimized for speed: zero lag, even on M1.
If you scalp major pairs like USDJPY or trade crypto, this indicator is worth a serious look:
• For MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33032
• For MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62143
Remember: discipline > complexity. Stick to the rules, use proper risk management, and let the indicator do the heavy lifting.
Trade smart. Good luck out there!