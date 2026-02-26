Hanging Man Trading System- MANUAL

1 INTRODUCTION

Product introduction, what the product helps you with



2 INSTALLATION & SETUP

System requirements, step-by-step installation guide



3 INTERFACE DISPLAY

Explanation of the components displayed on the chart





User Guide: Trading Lines & Signal Tracking System

The system automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines (TP 1–4) on the chart, tracks price action for hits, records Win/Loss results, and displays real-time performance statistics.



User Guide : Visualization, Zone Fill, Signal Dashboard & Cancelled Signals When you attach an indicator to a chart, the system renders the following visual components for each detected signal



User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide

MTF SCAN automatically scans all Market Watch symbols across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays results on a Dashboard grid directly on your chart.



User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.

4 CORE CONCEPTS

Fundamental concepts that the system is built upon





User Guide: Market Structure Functionality in the Trading System

Identifies trend direction (Uptrend, Downtrend, Ranging) by analyzing swing highs/lows, and detects key events: BOS (trend continuation) and CHoCH (potential trend reversal).





User Guide : Signal Types, States, and Lifecycle A signal is the system's notification when it detects a qualifying candlestick pattern on the chart. Each signal tells you the expected price direction and provides suggested entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.





5 SIGNAL FILTERS

Filters that refine and validate trading signals





User Guide: Trade Direction (Direction Filter) in the Trading System

Defines the allowed trading direction (Buy only, Sell only, both, or neither) as the first filter before searching for entry signals, based on current market trend.





User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System

Eliminates signals not near important price zones, retaining only those connected to market structures (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH) to reduce noise.





User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals

Identifies higher-probability signals by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.



User Guide : Extreme Zone Filter

Extreme Zone Filter is a signal filtering feature that helps avoid entering trades when price is at the top or bottom of a Donchian price channel.



User Guide: Opposite Signal Filter The Opposite Signal Filter is an automatic feature that prevents new signals from appearing when you already have an active trade running in the opposite direction.The principle is very simple: Don't buy when you're selling. Don't sell when you're buying.

User Guide : Quality Filter User Guide Quality Filter is a feature that helps you receive only the best signals — price patterns formed clearly, with balanced proportions and high reliability — and reject weak signals, dull patterns, and those below standard.

6 TRADE MANAGEMENT

User Guide : Risk/Reward & SL Method User Guide Risk/Reward (R:R) is the ratio between the amount of money you accept losing (Risk) and the amount of money you expect to gain (Reward) in a single trade.

User Guide: Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) User Guide Regular Stop Loss (SL) stays fixed in one place. You set SL at 1990.00, and it stays there forever — even if price has risen to 2030.00.Trailing Stop Loss (TSL) is different. It automatically moves in your favor when price advances. As price moves up, TSL moves up with it. When price stalls or reverses, TSL holds the best position it reached.

7 CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE

Detailed guide to each configuration parameter



SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA Guide to mastering signal scanning settings within the Inputs tab, optimizing trade discovery on a single chart or across the entire market.

8 ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS

User Guide: Alerts & Notifications User Guide Configure push notifications, and on-screen popups when new signals are detected.