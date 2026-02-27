#AUDJPY: Classic Trend-Following Model
I see a confirmed bullish break of structure BoS on 📈AUDJPY
on a daily time frame.
Subsequently, the price started a correctional movement within
an expanding wedge pattern on an hourly time frame.
The wedge's resistance was broken after a retest of a broken structure.
It is a strong bullish signal.
Expect a rise at least to 111.4 level.
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Daily/1H time frames
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