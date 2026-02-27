Analytics & Forecasts

#AUDJPY: Classic Trend-Following Model

27 February 2026, 10:12
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
125

#AUDJPY: Classic Trend-Following Model


I see a confirmed bullish break of structure BoS on 📈AUDJPY

on a daily time frame.


Subsequently, the price started a correctional movement within

an expanding wedge pattern on an hourly time frame.


The wedge's resistance was broken after a retest of a broken structure.


It is a strong bullish signal.


Expect a rise at least to 111.4 level.

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Daily/1H time frames


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#audjpy