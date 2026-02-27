#AUDJPY: Classic Trend-Following Model





I see a confirmed bullish break of structure BoS on 📈AUDJPY

on a daily time frame.





Subsequently, the price started a correctional movement within

an expanding wedge pattern on an hourly time frame.





The wedge's resistance was broken after a retest of a broken structure.





It is a strong bullish signal.





Expect a rise at least to 111.4 level.

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Daily/1H time frames





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