Belt Hold Trading System

1. INTRODUCTION



BeltHoldTradingSystem 1.00

Single-Candle Reversal from an Opening Extreme

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is BeltHoldTradingSystem?

BeltHoldTradingSystem detects Belt Hold candlestick patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts automatically. The indicator evaluates each completed bar against four structural gates, scores surviving patterns across six weighted quality factors, and enters immediately at the candle close when a valid Belt Hold is confirmed. Entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels are drawn directly on the chart so you can assess the trade rather than perform the calculations manually.

What Is a Belt Hold Pattern?

A Belt Hold is a single-candle reversal formation in which the candle opens at one extreme of its range — the lowest price for a bullish setup or the highest price for a bearish setup — and closes strongly in the opposite direction. The open-side shadow is absent or negligible (the "shaved" side), while the close side may carry a small permitted shadow. This asymmetry signals that one side of the market took control at the very start of the session and never relinquished it.

The Belt Hold is also known as an Opening Marubozu because it shares the Marubozu family's defining feature: an open that equals the session extreme. Where a Full Marubozu requires both sides to be shaved, the Belt Hold requires only the open side to be shaved, making it more common and reflecting a broader range of reversal scenarios.

Bulkowski's research places the Bullish Belt Hold at a 71% reversal rate and the Bearish Belt Hold at 68% — among the more reliable single-candle reversal formations.

Bullish Belt Hold

Appears after a downtrend. The candle opens at its low — no lower shadow exists below the body — and closes near the top of the range. Sellers had no opportunity to push below the open; buyers controlled the session from the first tick. When this structure forms after at least two declining bars, the indicator classifies it as a Bullish Belt Hold.

Bearish Belt Hold

Appears after an uptrend. The candle opens at its high — no upper shadow exists above the body — and closes near the bottom of the range. Buyers had no opportunity to push above the open; sellers controlled the session from the first tick. When this structure forms after at least two rising bars, the indicator classifies it as a Bearish Belt Hold.

Trend Context Detection

The indicator examines the three bars immediately before each candidate candle. If at least two of those bars are declining (lower closes), the pattern is classified as a Bullish Belt Hold. If at least two are rising (higher closes), it becomes a Bearish Belt Hold. When context is ambiguous — neither direction reaching the two-bar threshold — the indicator defaults to the candle body direction (bullish body → Bullish Belt Hold; bearish body → Bearish Belt Hold).

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator evaluates each completed bar against four sequential gates. All four must pass for a signal to be generated.

Forbidden shadow gate: The shadow on the open side must remain at or below the maximum allowed ratio of total range (Standard: 5%, Strict: 3%). This is the defining criterion of the Belt Hold — the shaved open side. A candle with meaningful shadow on the open side is not a Belt Hold, and this gate is treated as a hard rule that cannot be bypassed by quality scoring. Body ratio gate: The candle body must represent at least the minimum required fraction of total range (Standard: 70%, Strict: 75%). This confirms that the body dominates the candle structure and that the session's directional move was strong and sustained. Body/ATR gate: The candle body must equal or exceed the minimum multiple of ATR (Standard: 0.40×, Strict: 0.50×). This rejects small candles forming during low-volatility sessions, which carry limited directional significance. Allowed shadow gate: The shadow on the close side must remain at or below the maximum allowed ratio of total range (Standard: 20%, Strict: 15%). A large shadow on the close side would suggest significant counter-pressure late in the session, which weakens the reversal story.

Only candles passing all four gates proceed to quality scoring and signal registration.

Quality Score — Evaluating Pattern Strength

Every pattern that clears detection receives a quality score between 0.00 and 1.00. Six factors contribute to this score, each weighted by its contribution to the Belt Hold's structural integrity.

Quality Factors

Factor Weight What It Measures Direction QF-1: Forbidden Shadow Ratio 0.35 Absence of shadow on the open side — smaller is better INVERTED QF-2: Body/ATR 0.25 Candle body size relative to recent volatility Ideal [0.60, 2.50] QF-3: Body Ratio 0.20 Proportion of candle range occupied by body Ideal [0.80, 1.00] QF-4: Allowed Shadow Ratio 0.10 Shadow on close side — smaller is better INVERTED QF-5: Close vs Prior Range 0.05 How far current close extends into prior candle's range Ideal [0.50, 1.20] QF-6: Relative Body 0.05 This candle's body compared to previous candle body Ideal [1.00, 3.50]

QF-1 and QF-4 are inverted factors: lower values produce higher scores. QF-1 carries the highest weight (0.35) because the near-absent forbidden shadow is the core structural requirement of the Belt Hold — patterns with a perfectly shaved open side score significantly higher than those near the detection limit.

Score Grades

Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Near-perfect open-side shave, large body relative to ATR, body ratio above 0.85

(0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Near-perfect open-side shave, large body relative to ATR, body ratio above 0.85 Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups with strong forbidden shadow score and solid body metrics

(0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups with strong forbidden shadow score and solid body metrics Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Valid structure but open-side shave is near the detection threshold; use with additional confirmation

(0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Valid structure but open-side shave is near the detection threshold; use with additional confirmation Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Marginal setup; higher false signal risk

(0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Marginal setup; higher false signal risk Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals

Quality Threshold

The default minimum quality is 0.30. Adjusting this threshold changes which patterns appear on the chart:

0.50 - 0.65 : Shows only the most structurally sound Belt Holds with near-perfect open-side shaving and strong body metrics — fewer signals with higher per-signal quality

: Shows only the most structurally sound Belt Holds with near-perfect open-side shaving and strong body metrics — fewer signals with higher per-signal quality 0.20 - 0.30 : Shows more signals including weaker structural examples — useful for research or studying the pattern across different market conditions

: Shows more signals including weaker structural examples — useful for research or studying the pattern across different market conditions Tip: Start with the default 0.30 on your chosen symbol and timeframe and observe several dozen signals before adjusting

Entry Mode: Immediate

Unlike patterns that use pending stop orders, the Belt Hold uses immediate entry at the candle close. When a valid Belt Hold is confirmed on bar close, the system enters the trade at that moment rather than waiting for a breakout above the pattern high or below the pattern low.

This reflects the nature of the pattern: the open-at-extreme structure means the rejection occurred at the very start of the session. Waiting for a breakout would delay entry beyond the signal event. Immediate entry captures the full move that typically follows.

Trading Levels

Bullish Belt Hold:

Entry = close of the Belt Hold candle

Stop Loss = pattern low − 0.25×ATR

Bearish Belt Hold:

Entry = close of the Belt Hold candle

Stop Loss = pattern high + 0.25×ATR

The stop loss buffer of 0.25×ATR is placed beyond the opposite extreme of the Belt Hold candle. For a Bullish Belt Hold, the pattern low is the candle's open (and low), which is the level where buyers stepped in at the session start — a break below this level invalidates the reversal premise.

Take profit levels are calculated from entry using configurable risk-reward multiples (default: 1R, 2R, 3R, 5R from entry to stop distance).

What You See on the Chart

When a Belt Hold pattern passes all detection gates and quality filters, the indicator draws the following:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : Blue upward arrows mark Bullish Belt Hold patterns; orange downward arrows mark Bearish Belt Hold patterns. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter such as the Opposite Signal filter.

: Blue upward arrows mark Bullish Belt Hold patterns; orange downward arrows mark Bearish Belt Hold patterns. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter such as the Opposite Signal filter. Quality labels: A numeric score (e.g., "0.74") appears near each signal, showing how the pattern ranked across all six quality factors.

Trading Lines

Entry line : An orange horizontal line at the immediate entry level — the close of the Belt Hold candle

: An orange horizontal line at the immediate entry level — the close of the Belt Hold candle Stop Loss line : A red horizontal line labeled "SL" — placed below the pattern low (Bullish) or above the pattern high (Bearish) with an ATR buffer

: A red horizontal line labeled "SL" — placed below the pattern low (Bullish) or above the pattern high (Bearish) with an ATR buffer Take Profit lines: Up to four green horizontal lines labeled TP1 through TP4, spaced at configurable R:R multiples from the entry level

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : A shaded rectangle spans the Belt Hold candle, making it easy to identify which bar triggered the signal. The risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded progressively lighter.

: A shaded rectangle spans the Belt Hold candle, making it easy to identify which bar triggered the signal. The risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded progressively lighter. Tracking dots: Small colored dots update as the signal state changes — white for pending (immediate entry, tracking), yellow for active, green for target hit, red for stop hit.

Signal Lifecycle

Active: Immediate entry placed at candle close — trade is live Target Hit: Price reached a take profit level Stop Hit: Price reached the stop loss Cancelled: Signal invalidated before close

Settings You Can Adjust

Detection Parameters

Setting What It Does Default When to Change ATR Period for volatility Bars used to calculate ATR, normalizing all range-based thresholds to current volatility 14 Increase to 20+ for smoother ATR on noisy markets Max Bars to Scan (history depth) Historical bars scanned on first load to display past patterns 3000 Increase for more history on higher timeframes Min Bars Between Patterns Minimum gap between two consecutive signals 5 Increase to 7-10 if signals cluster; decrease to 3 for more Detection Preset Switches between Standard, Strict, and Custom modes PRESET_STANDARD Use Strict for higher-conviction setups Quality Score Filter Enables the quality filter true Keep enabled for live trading Min Quality (0.0-1.0) Minimum quality score a pattern must achieve to display 0.30 Raise to 0.50+ for fewer but stronger signals

Detection Preset Values

Parameter STANDARD STRICT Max Forbidden Shadow Ratio 0.05 (5%) 0.03 (3%) Min Body/ATR 0.40 0.50 Min Body Ratio 0.70 (70%) 0.75 (75%) Max Allowed Shadow Ratio 0.20 (20%) 0.15 (15%)

Custom Threshold Parameters

Setting What It Does Default When to Change [Custom] Max Forbidden Shadow Ratio Maximum open-side shadow as a fraction of total range (Std=0.05, Strict=0.03) 0.05 Decrease to 0.02 for near-perfect shaves only [Custom] Min Body/ATR Minimum body size as a multiple of ATR (Std=0.40, Strict=0.50) 0.40 Increase to 0.60+ to require larger, more significant candles [Custom] Min Body Ratio Minimum body as a fraction of total range (Std=0.70, Strict=0.75) 0.70 Increase to 0.80 for dominant-body requirement [Custom] Max Allowed Shadow Ratio Maximum close-side shadow as a fraction of range (Std=0.20, Strict=0.15) 0.20 Decrease to 0.10 for near-shadowless candles SL Buffer (xATR beyond pattern extreme) Offset placed beyond the pattern low (Bullish) or high (Bearish) 0.25 Increase to 0.35 on volatile instruments

Settings Tips

Begin with the Standard preset and default quality threshold on your chosen symbol; observe at least two to three weeks of signals before adjusting

If Standard produces too many signals on XAUUSD H1, raise Min Quality to 0.50 rather than switching to Strict — this preserves detection sensitivity while filtering out weaker structural examples

The forbidden shadow gate (5% Standard) is more permissive than the Strict value (3%); on markets where clean Belt Holds are common, Strict produces a cleaner signal set

Avoid cutting the SL buffer below 0.20×ATR — Belt Hold lows/highs are the logical invalidation point for the reversal, and some retesting of that level is normal before the move develops

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders seeking clear reversal setups at intraday support and resistance levels; recommended starting point

— Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders seeking clear reversal setups at intraday support and resistance levels; recommended starting point H4 — Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed Belt Hold patterns with strong follow-through potential

— Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed Belt Hold patterns with strong follow-through potential M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers wanting frequent Belt Hold signals during active session hours

— Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers wanting frequent Belt Hold signals during active session hours D1 — Quality: Highest | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders seeking textbook Belt Hold formations at major daily structure levels

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold): Belt Hold patterns on H1 and H4 frequently mark significant intraday reversal points, particularly during London and New York session crossovers

Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY): Belt Hold formations are common at key intraday levels, especially near round numbers and session open prices

Indices (US30, NAS100): Bearish Belt Hold patterns near prior highs and Bullish Belt Hold patterns near prior lows can mark intraday turning points

Oil (USOIL): Strong Belt Hold formations appear after sharp directional moves on H1 and H4

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe. H1 with the Standard preset on XAUUSD is the recommended starting configuration.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Open MetaTrader 5 and load a chart (XAUUSD on H1 is a good starting point) In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand Indicators → Custom and locate BeltHoldTradingSystem Drag the indicator onto the chart In the settings dialog, select Detection Preset (Standard recommended for first use) and click OK — the indicator will scan history and display detected patterns immediately Observe the signals: blue upward arrows indicate Bullish Belt Hold patterns; orange downward arrows indicate Bearish Belt Hold patterns Check the quality score on each signal — focus on patterns scoring 0.50 or higher when starting out Optional: Enable alerts in the ALERTS section to receive notifications when new patterns form in real-time

All Features at a Glance

Automatic Bullish and Bearish Belt Hold (Opening Marubozu) single-candle detection on any symbol and timeframe

4-gate structural detection: forbidden shadow ratio (HARD RULE), body ratio, body/ATR, allowed shadow ratio

6-factor weighted quality scoring (forbidden shadow inverted 0.35, body/ATR 0.25, body ratio 0.20, allowed shadow inverted 0.10, close vs prior range 0.05, relative body 0.05)

Trend context detection using 3-bar prior price action: downCount >= 2 → Bullish, upCount >= 2 → Bearish

3 detection presets: Standard, Strict, Custom (user-defined thresholds)

Immediate entry at candle close (not pending order)

Signal states and lifecycle tracking

Quality filter to suppress weak patterns below threshold

Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)

Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)

Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)

Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian Channel, ATR, Pattern)

Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4) at configurable R:R ratios

Donchian Channel trailing stop loss

MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols × 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)

Signal statistics dashboard

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading

For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.

Common Questions

Q: What is the difference between a Belt Hold and a Marubozu?

Both patterns belong to the same structural family. A Full Marubozu requires both the open and the close to be at the session extremes — no shadow on either side. A Belt Hold (Opening Marubozu) requires only the open side to be shaved; the close side may carry a small shadow. The Belt Hold is more common and captures a broader set of reversal scenarios where sellers (or buyers) dominate from the start but price does not necessarily close at the absolute extreme.

Q: Why does the indicator use immediate entry instead of a Buy Stop or Sell Stop?

The Belt Hold's defining feature is that the open equals the session extreme — the rejection point occurred at the very start of the candle, not at a breakout level above or below. Waiting for price to break above the high (as with a Buy Stop) would delay entry well after the signal event. Immediate entry at the close captures the move as defined by the pattern's structure.

Q: Why is the forbidden shadow gate described as a hard rule?

A candle with meaningful shadow on the open side is structurally distinct from a Belt Hold — it means buyers (or sellers) were pushed away from the open before recovering, which tells a different story. No amount of body strength or quality scoring compensates for a violated open-side structure. The forbidden shadow gate cannot be bypassed by raising the quality threshold; it must pass at the detection level.

Q: What does "trend context" mean for the Belt Hold?

The indicator checks the three bars before the candidate candle. For a bullish body candle to be classified as a Bullish Belt Hold, at least two of those bars must be declining. For a bearish body candle to be a Bearish Belt Hold, at least two must be rising. If the context is ambiguous, the indicator defaults to classifying based on candle body direction. The Bulkowski statistics (71% bullish / 68% bearish reversal rate) are based on context-aware classification.

Q: What if both Bullish and Bearish Belt Hold signals appear on the same area?

If the Opposite Signal filter is enabled (InpOppositeFilter = true), the indicator prevents conflicting signals from being registered simultaneously. When a signal in the opposite direction is already active, new signals will either be blocked entirely or shown as gray blocked arrows depending on the InpShowBlockedIndicator setting.

Q: How do I reduce the number of signals?

Raise the Min Quality threshold to 0.50 or higher. You can also switch to the Strict preset (tighter forbidden shadow and body thresholds), enable the Direction Filter to restrict signals to the dominant trend direction, or enable the Extreme Zone Filter to block signals near overbought/oversold extremes.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the initial release of BeltHoldTradingSystem. Key features include:

Belt Hold (Opening Marubozu) detection using 4-gate structural validation with hard-rule forbidden shadow enforcement

6-factor weighted quality scoring with forbidden shadow dominance (0.35 weight) rewarding perfectly shaved open-side structures

Trend context detection from 3-bar prior price action to distinguish Bullish and Bearish Belt Hold variants

Standard and Strict presets, plus fully customizable Custom threshold mode

Immediate entry at candle close — no pending stop order required

7-layer filter chain (Quality, Extreme Zone, Direction, Stoploss Hunt, Signal Zone, Market Structure, Opposite Signal)

Multi-timeframe scanner covering up to 150 symbols and 8 timeframes simultaneously

Automated Entry/SL/TP levels with Donchian Channel trailing stop

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push notification, email)

EA signal buffers enabling automated trading systems to consume Belt Hold signals via iCustom()

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom) for extended trading sessions

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

Ready to Start?

BeltHoldTradingSystem identifies the structural moment when one side of the market takes control from the opening tick and holds it through the close. Attach the indicator to your chart, start with the Standard preset on XAUUSD H1, and observe how the open-side shaving aligns with the reversals you would identify manually.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

BeltHoldTradingSystem 1.00 — Created 2026-02-24



