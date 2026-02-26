AUDNZD 26 FEB 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDNZD 26 FEB 2026 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS

26 February 2026, 15:03
Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes
0
164

Hello Traders, we had a trade on AUDNZD on H1 time-frame that today 26 February 2026 the market already moved +2000 Points!

In this trade we looked at the neon green line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one.


Take a look at the movement:

forex indicator trend


So, we had an amazing confirmation to trade a trend movement, showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a buy order, with the stop loss bellow the last low and a take profit using the Italo Pivots red line, a resistance line.


This system above uses 2 Indicators: Italo Volume and Italo Pivots, the 2 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge trend trades.


Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.

All indicators does not repaint and has No complicated rules, No confusing charts, No guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!


trend indicator

Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!


      TK45                       fr56

 Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Volume Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


 For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr




#trend indicator, Best forex indicator, best volume indicator, italo volume, best pivot point indi