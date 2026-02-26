Multisymbol EA (MT5) tutorial

This tutorial applies to the EA 'Multisymbol EA' for MT5 whose product page is accessible by clicking on the image below:

CADCHF EURJPY NZDCHF USDCHF USDJPY GBPJPY

This EA uses strategies that have worked well since 2020 on the following symbols:

The Multisymbol EA is based on price action, indicators (moving averages, RSI, MACD and others) and always follows the trend, avoiding market noise. It also performs a complete orders management based on market movements. Finally, for each symbol, when an open order is profitable, a new order for the same symbol can be opened (according to the user's choice).

Below is the backtest of this EA with default settings (fixed lots) from 01/01/2025: Requirements:

Broker: any (works correctly with all brokers)

Leverage: any (the % risk per order is respected regardless of the leverage)

Speed of execution: any (this strategy is not affected by a slow server)

Maximal spread: as always, the lower the spreads, the better

Please note:

The Timeframe of the chart does not matter, the EA will take the orders regardless of the Timeframe.

No need to open 1 chart/symbol: the EA will place orders on the 6 symbols regardless of the chart symbol.

As it is a multisymbol EA, It is necessary to respect the following conditions to do backtests:

CADCHF, EURJPY, NZDCHF, USDCHF, USDJPY and GBPJPY must be present in the Market Watch of MT5 ( no orders will be opened on absent symbols).

no orders will be opened on absent symbols).

In the 'Symbol' list of the 'Settings' tab, select ' CADCHF', ' EURJPY', ' NZDCHF', 'USDCHF', 'USDJPY' or 'GBPJPY' .



Detailed features are described on the product page. Below is the list of EA settings with explanations.

-====General settings====-

Broker prefix (if necessary): only for brokers who use prefixes. For example, type m for mEURUSD

Broker suffix (if necessary): only for brokers who use prefixes. For example, type m for EURUSDm

Use Timer: define trading days and hours

Orders will only be opened on trading days. However, orders can be closed/modified even outside of the established time if at least one of the following parameters is enabled :

- 'Max % lost/day' ;

- 'Max % win/day' ;

- 'Close orders before weekend'.



Monday: alerts & trading on Mondays

Tuesday: alerts & trading on Tuesdays

Wednesday: alerts & trading on Wednesdays

Thursday: alerts & trading on Thursdays

Friday: alerts & trading on Fridays

Saturday (crypto): alerts & trading on Saturday (generally for crypto trading)

Sunday (crypto): alerts & trading on Sunday (generally for crypto trading)

Start time: start of the session

End time: end of the session

Trading alerts: terminal and/or smartphone notifs

-====Trading settings====-

Allow trading: if false, only alerts are operational. It is also possible to take into account buy orders or sell orders only.

Magic number: must be unique if other EA are running

'Max open orders', 'Max % lost/day' and 'Max % win/day' are calculated from the magic number. For example, if you have 3 EAs with the same magic number, the total number of orders opened will be the sum of the orders opened in those 3 EAs.

Allow additional orders: opens additional orders when an order is profitable

Depending on the symbol for which the order is profitable, up to 3 additional orders for the same symbol can be opened. It is better to have smaller lots for additional orders than for main orders (see lots settings below).

Max simultaneous orders: max number of orders opened simultaneously (if 0, no max)

Max % lost/day: if max value is reached, the EA open orders are closed and no other order is opened until the next day (if 0, no max)

The calculation is based on account balance + open orders benefits. In order to speed up the backtests, the calculation is done every hour during backtests, instead of every minute for a real trading session.

Max % win/day: if max value is reached, the EA open orders are closed and no other order is opened until the next day (if 0, no max)

Same remark than for 'Max % win/day'.

Close orders before weekend: close all EA orders on Friday

Closing time before weekend: if ‘Close orders before weekend’ is ‘true’

Use money management: if ‘true’, lot size in % balance

Fixed lots size: lot size per order (if ‘Use money management’ is ‘false')

Fixed lots size (additionnal orders): lot size per additionnal order (if ‘Use money management’ is ‘false')

It is better to have smaller lots than for main orders.

Lot size in %: % balance per order (if ‘Use money management’ is ‘true’)

Lot size in % (additionnal orders): % balance per additionnal order (if ‘Use money management’ is ‘true’)

It is better to have smaller lots than for main orders.