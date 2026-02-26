Pulsar Terminal — Complete User Guide (MT5 Utility Add‑On)

Pulsar Terminal — Complete Guide: How to Use Every Feature

This is a detailed walkthrough of Pulsar Terminal, a utility add-on for MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a scalper, a swing trader, or managing a prop firm account, this guide covers everything you need to get started and master the terminal.



Pulsar Terminal is available on the MQL5 Market Product Page.

Download the Companion Application

Try the 7-Day Free Demo





Table of Contents

What is Pulsar Terminal? Installation and First Launch Interface Overview Simple Panel vs Pro Panel Your First Trade Position Sizing and Risk Calculation Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss Drag Trader — Visual Order Management Trailing Stop and Breakeven Max Spread Protection and Grid Trading Prop Firm Protection Positions Table Charting and Analysis Drawing Tools Chart Patterns Volume Profile and Market Profile Technical Indicators Keyboard Shortcuts Voice Announcements Trading Statistics Themes and Customization Settings and Tools Languages Market Watch Panel Pending Orders: Limit and Stop Pulsar vs MetaTrader 5 How It Works (Overview) Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Pulsar Terminal?

Pulsar Terminal is a utility add-on for MetaTrader 5. It is not a standalone application — it requires MetaTrader 5 running in the background. The product consists of two components:

An Expert Advisor (Pulsar-Terminal.ex5) that runs inside MT5 and handles trade execution, position monitoring, and data streaming.

that runs inside MT5 and handles trade execution, position monitoring, and data streaming. A companion desktop application that provides the visual trading interface — charts, order panels, risk management tools, and analytics.

The EA communicates with the interface in real time. You place orders, adjust levels, and analyze charts from the Pulsar interface. The EA executes everything on your MT5 account.





Important:



MetaTrader 5 must be open on the same PC as the Pulsar Terminal companion app. All communication happens locally on your machine — no data is sent to any external server.



After closing the Pulsar Terminal companion app, your multi-level SL/TP, trailing stop, and breakeven will continue to be managed only if MT5 and the EA remain running on a VPS. If both MT5 and Pulsar Terminal are closed, no automated management will occur.













2. Installation and First Launch

Get the Expert Advisor from MQL5 Market



Purchase/Rent the Pulsar Terminal Utility from the MQL5 Market : PURCHASE/RENT the Pulsar Terminal Once purchased/rented, it will appear in MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Market → My Purchases and can be installed from there.





Download the Pulsar Terminal companion application : DOWNLOAD the app







In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and add the following URL to the allowed WebRequest list:

This allows the EA to communicate with the local Pulsar interface.





Make sure the AutoTrading button in the MT5 toolbar is enabled (green icon). Without this, the EA cannot execute trades.





Step 5: Launch the Companion Application

Open the Pulsar Terminal desktop application. It starts automatically and loads the trading interface.





Step 6: Attach the EA

In MetaTrader 5, drag the Pulsar-Terminal EA onto any chart. The chart's symbol and timeframe do not matter. Once attached, you should see initialization messages in the MT5 Experts tab. The Pulsar interface will show a green connection indicator.

3. Interface Overview

The Pulsar Terminal interface is divided into several areas:

Area Location Description Market Watch Panel Left Favorite instruments with live BID/ASK prices, daily change, HIGH/LOW. Click any symbol to switch. Chart Area Center Real-time candlestick charts with drawing tools, indicators, and pattern overlays. Trading Panel Right Order entry panel in Simple or Pro mode (see Section 4). Position size, order type, SL/TP, advanced features. Positions Table Bottom Open positions, pending orders, trade history. One-click close, partial close, real-time P/L. Statistics Panel Bottom Trading metrics by period — win rate, P/L, best/worst trade. Toolbar Top Timeframe selector, chart type, drawing tools, pattern panel, keyboard shortcuts help.

Chart Panel (Floating)

When you maximize the chart to fullscreen, a Chart Panel appears as a compact floating trading panel directly on the chart. It includes all Pro Panel features in a space-efficient layout. The Chart Panel can be dragged anywhere on the chart so it does not obstruct your view. It is ideal for traders who want maximum chart visibility while retaining full trading controls.

4. Simple Panel vs Pro Panel

Pulsar Terminal offers two distinct trading panels to match your experience level and trading style.

Feature Simple Panel Pro Panel SL/TP levels 1 SL + 1 TP Up to 5 SL + 5 TP Trailing Stop — Yes (Pips, Price, Currency) Breakeven — Yes (configurable trigger) Grid Trading — Yes (price + time-based) Max Spread Protection — Yes Lot sizing modes Basic (Lots) Advanced (Lots, Currency, Capital %) SL/TP calculation modes Pips, Price, Currency Pips, Price, Currency Order types Market, Limit, Stop Market, Limit, Stop Execution modes Standard, One-click, Auto Standard, One-click, Auto

You can switch between Simple and Pro panels from the trading panel header.













5. Your First Trade

Here is how to place a simple market order:

Select a symbol — Click on a symbol in the Market Watch panel (e.g., EURUSD). Choose direction — Click the BUY or SELL button in the trading panel. BUY is green, SELL is red. Set your lot size — Enter the lot size manually, use the +/- buttons, or use the position sizing calculator (see Section 6). Set Stop Loss and Take Profit — Enter values in pips, price, or currency amount. You can use one level or multiple levels (see Section 7). Execute — Click the trade execution button. The order is sent to the EA, which executes it on your MT5 account.

The trade appears immediately in the Positions Table and on the chart with visual SL/TP lines.

One-click mode: If you enable Auto Exec in the settings, orders are sent immediately when you click MARKET, LIMIT or STOP.

6. Position Sizing and Risk Calculation

Pulsar offers three position sizing modes:

Mode Input How it works Lots Lot size (e.g. 0.10) Enter the exact lot size. The panel shows the corresponding exposure in your account currency. Currency Currency amount (e.g. $50, 50€) Enter the amount you want to risk in your account currency. Pulsar calculates the lot size based on your SL distance and pip value. Capital % Equity percentage (e.g. 1%) Enter a percentage of your equity. Pulsar calculates the lot size so that if your SL is hit, you lose exactly that percentage.

The panel always displays: lot size, exposure in account currency, percentage of equity, risk per pip, required margin, min/max lot for the symbol.





7. Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss

MetaTrader 5 natively supports only one Take Profit and one Stop Loss per position. Pulsar removes this limitation.

How it works

You can set up to 5 Take Profit levels and 5 Stop Loss levels per trade. Each level has:

A price (set in pips, price, or currency amount)

(set in pips, price, or currency amount) A percentage of the position to close at that level

For example:

Level Distance Close % TP1 20 pips 40% TP2 40 pips 30% TP3 80 pips 20% TP4 120 pips 10%

The EA monitors your levels automatically and executes partial closes as each level is reached. This continues until all levels are hit or the position is fully closed.

Three calculation modes

Mode Description Pips Distance from entry in pips Price Exact target price Currency Dollar/euro amount of profit or loss

Visual feedback

All TP and SL levels are displayed as lines on the chart. You can drag them directly (see Section 8).













8. Drag Trader — Visual Order Management

Drag Trader lets you manage your trades directly on the chart by dragging price levels.

What you can drag

Take Profit lines (all 5 levels) — drag up or down to adjust targets

(all 5 levels) — drag up or down to adjust targets Stop Loss lines (all 5 levels) — drag to adjust protection levels

(all 5 levels) — drag to adjust protection levels Entry price for pending orders — drag to reposition

How it works

When Drag Trader is enabled (default), your TP/SL/entry lines are interactive on the chart. Click and drag any level to a new price. As you drag, the interface shows real-time preview of the new price, distance in pips, and potential profit/loss. When you release, the update is sent to the EA which modifies the position on MT5.

Drag updates are smooth and responsive. The interface prevents any flickering during rapid adjustments.













9. Trailing Stop and Breakeven

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop follows the price in your favor. If the price moves against you, the Stop Loss stays in place. If the price moves further in your favor, the Stop Loss moves with it.

Mode Description Pips Trailing distance in pips (e.g., 30 pips behind the current price) Price Trailing distance as a price offset Currency Trailing distance in account currency (USD, EUR, etc.)

The trailing stop activates once the position is in profit. The SL only moves in the favorable direction — it never moves back.

Breakeven

Breakeven moves your Stop Loss to the entry price once the position reaches a specified profit level. After activation:

The EA monitors the position's profit. When profit reaches your breakeven trigger distance, the SL is moved to entry price. The breakeven is executed once and then deactivated for that position.

Breakeven cancels any multi-level SL tracking for the position (since SL is now at entry).

Three modes (same as trailing): Pips, Price, Currency.





10. Max Spread Protection

Variable spreads can silently erode your trading performance, especially during news events, market open, or low-liquidity sessions. Pulsar includes a Max Spread filter to protect against this.

How it works

Set your maximum spread — Enter a threshold in pips (e.g., 3.0 pips for EURUSD). Enable the filter — Toggle Max Spread on in the Pro Panel or Chart Panel. Trade normally — Pulsar checks the current spread before every order execution.

If the live spread exceeds your threshold at the moment you click BUY or SELL, the order is blocked and a notification informs you that the spread is too wide.

Why it matters

Protects scalpers from entering trades with unfavorable execution costs

Prevents accidental entries during news spikes or market gaps

Ensures consistent risk management across all sessions

The Max Spread value is displayed in the trading panel and can be quickly adjusted with the slider or +/- buttons.

11. Grid Trading

Grid trading places multiple orders at regular intervals above and/or below the current price.

Configuration

Parameter Options Number of orders 2 to 15 Spacing In pips or percentage Order type Limit only, Stop only, or Mixed (half Limit, half Stop)

Two modes

Price-based grid: All orders are placed immediately at calculated price levels. For example, a Buy grid with 5 orders and 20 pips spacing will place Buy Limit orders at -20, -40, -60, -80, -100 pips from the current price.

Time-based grid: One order at a time, at regular intervals. For example, one Buy Market order every 5 minutes. The first order is placed immediately; subsequent orders follow at the configured interval. This mode is ideal for Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies.

Grid management

Each grid order is tracked individually. The grid can be disabled from the interface, which cancels all unfilled pending orders belonging to that grid.





12. Prop Firm Protection

If you trade with a funded account (prop firm), Pulsar can protect you from exceeding your daily loss limit.

How it works

Set your maximum daily loss — in your account currency or as a percentage of equity. Set a safety buffer — (default 5%). For example, if your max daily loss is 500, the protection triggers at 475 (5% buffer = 25 before the limit). Enable protection — The system records your starting equity each day and monitors your performance against that reference in real time.

What happens when the limit is reached

Stage Indicator Action Warning Orange banner Approaching the daily loss limit Alert Red banner Buffer reached. If Auto Exit is enabled, the EA closes all positions immediately. Trading locked Lock overlay New orders are blocked. You can manually unlock if needed.

Current Drawdown Monitoring

In addition to daily loss protection, the panel displays your current drawdown relative to your account's peak equity. This is useful for prop firm challenges that impose a maximum overall drawdown limit (not just daily).









13. Positions Table

The Positions Table at the bottom of the interface provides complete visibility into your trading activity.

Three tabs

Open Positions

A detailed table showing all active positions:

Column Description Order # Unique order number Date/Time Opening timestamp Symbol Trading instrument Type Buy or Sell Volume Position size in lots Price Entry price SL Stop Loss level TP Take Profit level Swap Accumulated swap fees Commission Broker commission Exposure Position value in account currency Return % Return as a percentage PNL Profit/Loss in account currency Action Close button

A summary row at the bottom displays totals: total volume, total swap, total commission, total exposure, overall return %, and net P/L.

Pending Orders

Lists all unfilled Limit and Stop orders. Each order can be cancelled with one click.

History

Complete trade history from MT5. The history depth depends on your MetaTrader history settings.

Order Ticket

Click on any position or historical trade to open a detailed order ticket popup. The ticket shows all order information: entry/exit prices, dates, swap, commission, profit, and any comments attached to the order.

Quick Action Buttons

Button Action Close Last Closes the most recently opened position Close Winners Closes all positions currently in profit Close Losers Closes all positions currently in loss Close All Closes every open position

These bulk-close features are not available natively in MetaTrader 5.

Sorting and Filtering

Multi-column sorting (ascending/descending) on any column: order number, date, volume, price, swap, commission, exposure, return %, or P/L.

Advanced filters:

Period : Date range (From → To)

: Date range (From → To) Symbol : Include or exclude specific instruments

: Include or exclude specific instruments PNL : Filter by profit or loss

: Filter by profit or loss Type: Buy only, Sell only, or all

CSV Export

Download your complete trade history as a CSV file for external analysis, record-keeping, or tax reporting.





14. Charting and Analysis

Pulsar Terminal uses Lightweight Charts by TradingView as its charting engine for real-time market analysis.

Chart types

Candlestick — Japanese candlestick chart (default)

— Japanese candlestick chart (default) Line — Close price line

— Close price line Area — Filled area chart

— Filled area chart Market Profile

Volume Profile

Timeframes — 30 available

Category Timeframes Count Standard M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN1 21 Seconds 1s, 5s, 10s, 30s — Candles built from tick data in real time 4 Ticks 1T, 2T, 10T, 50T, 100T — Each candle = N ticks 5

Second and tick timeframes are unique to Pulsar Terminal and not available in MetaTrader 5's native interface.

Chart interactions

Zoom in/out with mouse wheel

Pan by clicking and dragging

Adjustable price scale

Crosshair cursor with price/time tooltip

Real-time price updates













15. Drawing Tools

Pulsar includes 20 drawing tools for chart analysis:

Category Tools Lines Trend Line, Horizontal Line, Vertical Line, Arrow, Channel, Parallel Channel Shapes Rectangle, Ellipse, Triangle, Polyline Fibonacci Fibonacci Retracement, Extension, Fan, Circle Gann & Elliott Gann Fan, Gann Box, Elliott Wave Annotations Text, Callout, Price Note

All drawing tools support full customization: color, thickness, opacity, line style. Drawings persist across symbol and timeframe changes.





16. Chart Patterns

Pulsar includes 20 pre-defined chart patterns that you can place directly on your chart.

Category Count Patterns Bullish 8 Flag, Pennant, Cup with Handle, Ascending Triangle, Symmetrical Triangle, Measured Move Up, Ascending Scallop, 3 Rising Valleys Bearish 8 Flag, Pennant, Inverted Cup with Handle, Descending Triangle, Symmetrical Triangle, Measured Move Down, Descending Scallop, 3 Descending Peaks Reversal 4 Double Bottom, Diamond Bottom, Top Rectangle, Head and Shoulders

How to use

Open the Chart Patterns panel from the toolbar. Click on a pattern — it appears on your chart. Resize and reposition it by dragging the handles. Adjust opacity, color, and target projection. Use "Clear All" to remove all patterns.

Patterns scale correctly when you zoom or change timeframe.









17. Volume Profile and Market Profile

These are advanced analysis tools not available natively on MetaTrader 5.

Volume Profile

Volume Profile shows how much volume was traded at each price level over a given period. It helps identify:

Element Description POC Point of Control — the price with the highest traded volume VAH Value Area High — upper boundary of the value area (default 70% of volume) VAL Value Area Low — lower boundary of the value area HVN High Volume Nodes — areas of high liquidity LVN Low Volume Nodes — areas of low liquidity (potential breakout zones)

Configuration: width, colors, opacity, toggle for each element, stats display.

Market Profile (TPO)

Market Profile displays price over time using letter-based TPO (Time Price Opportunity) charts. Each letter represents a time period during which the price was at that level.

Element Description Initial Balance The range established in the first N periods Single Prints Prices visited only once (potential support/resistance) POC, VAH, VAL Same concepts as Volume Profile

Configuration: TPO interval, IB periods, value area percentage, letter size.

18. Technical Indicators

Pulsar includes 20+ technical indicators across five categories:

Category Indicators Trend Moving Average (SMA/EMA), Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud, ADX Momentum RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Williams %R, ROC Volume Volume, OBV, VWAP Volatility ATR, Standard Deviation, Keltner Channels Structure Pivot Points (Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark), Fibonacci Levels

Indicators can be added, removed, and configured from the chart toolbar. Each indicator has customizable parameters (period, color, line style).









19. Keyboard Shortcuts

Pulsar supports 16 customizable keyboard shortcuts for fast trading.

Default shortcuts

Action Shortcut Select Buy Alt+B Select Sell Alt+S Market order Alt+M Limit order Alt+L Stop order Alt+T Position size mode Alt+P Add Stop Loss Alt+1 Add Take Profit Alt+2 Trailing Stop Alt+R Breakeven Alt+E Max Spread Alt+W Execute Order Alt+Enter Close Position Alt+C Close All Alt+X Cancel Order Alt+O Cancel All Alt+Q

Customization

All shortcuts can be remapped in the Settings panel. Step sizes for +/- adjustments are also configurable (lot step, pip step, price step).

20. Voice Announcements

Pulsar can speak trading events out loud using pre-recorded audio.

What gets announced

Category Examples Orders Buy market executed, Sell limit placed, Order cancelled Positions Position closed in profit, Take Profit 1 hit, Stop Loss triggered Trailing/Breakeven Trailing stop activated, Breakeven reached Grid Grid started, Grid order filled, Grid completed Risk alerts Daily loss warning, Auto exit triggered, Trading locked Errors Insufficient margin, Order rejected, Connection lost Status Connected to MT5, Auto execution enabled

Configuration

Enable/disable voice globally

Volume control

Language selection (follows the interface language)

Gender selection (male/female voice)

Per-category toggles (orders, positions, errors, advanced, status)

Play when window is inactive option

Audio files are stored locally — no internet connection required for voice playback.

21. Trading Statistics

The Statistics panel provides performance analytics for your trading account.

Metrics

Metric Description Net Profit/Loss Total P/L for the selected period Win Rate Percentage of winning trades Total Trades Number of closed trades Winning / Losing Breakdown of wins vs losses Average Win / Loss Mean P/L per trade Biggest Win / Loss Extremes Equity Curve Visual chart of equity over time

Periods

Today, This Week, Last Week, This Month, All Time.

Statistics update automatically as your trade history changes.









22. Themes and Customization

Pulsar offers multiple visual themes:

Theme Description Deep Blue Dark blue professional theme Arctic Light, icy theme Astral Dark with purple/blue accents Fruity Dark with colorful, iridescent accents Dark Pro Professional dark theme White Pro Clean white theme Nebula Pure black theme

Each theme customizes: panel backgrounds, buy/sell colors, text colors, accent colors, chart colors, and indicator colors.

You can save up to 5 custom theme variations. Each saved theme retains all your color modifications and can be reloaded at any time.

The interface automatically adjusts to your screen resolution. Supported resolutions: 1366x768 (minimum), 1920x1080 (primary), 2560x1440, 3840x2160.

23. Settings and Tools

The Settings panel (accessible from the left menu) provides additional configuration options.

Symbol Debugger

A diagnostic tool that displays the full specifications of any trading instrument as reported by your broker:

Property Description Contract Size Size of one standard lot Tick Value Value of one tick movement Pip Value Value of one pip movement Min Lot Minimum tradeable lot size Max Lot Maximum tradeable lot size Lot Step Minimum lot increment Digits Number of decimal places Spread Current spread

This is useful for verifying symbol properties or understanding why a particular instrument behaves differently from others.

Custom Colors

If none of the built-in themes match your preference, the Custom Colors panel lets you modify every visual element individually:

Chart background, candle colors, grid lines

Panel backgrounds and borders

Buy/Sell button colors

Text and label colors

Indicator and drawing colors

Accent and highlight colors

24. Languages

Pulsar Terminal supports 11 languages:

Language Language English Russian French (Français) Turkish (Türkçe) Spanish (Español) Japanese German (Deutsch) Korean Italian (Italiano) Chinese Portuguese (Português)

Language can be changed from the Settings panel. All interface elements, tooltips, and labels are translated. Standard trading terms (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BID, ASK) are kept in their original form where appropriate.

25. Market Watch Panel

The Market Watch panel shows your favorite trading instruments at a glance.

What it displays

For each symbol:

Live BID and ASK prices

Daily percentage change

Daily HIGH and LOW

Interaction

Click on any symbol to switch the chart and trading panel to that instrument.

The selected symbol is highlighted.

The EA automatically starts streaming data for the new symbol.

26. Pending Orders: Limit and Stop

In addition to market orders, Pulsar supports pending orders:

Order Type Placement Triggers when Buy Limit Below current price Price drops to your level Sell Limit Above current price Price rises to your level Buy Stop Above current price Price rises to your level Sell Stop Below current price Price drops to your level

How to place

In the trading panel, switch from "Market" to "Limit" or "Stop" using the order type selector. Enter the activation price. Set your SL/TP levels. Execute the order.





27. Pulsar vs MetaTrader 5

The following table highlights features that Pulsar Terminal adds on top of native MetaTrader 5:

Feature MetaTrader 5 Pulsar Terminal Simple + Pro trading panels No Yes Multi-level SL/TP (up to 5 each) No Yes Partial close per SL/TP level No Yes SL/TP in Currency Value No Yes Drag Trader (drag to place and adjust orders) No Yes Chart Panel (floating compact panel) No Yes Max Spread Protection No Yes Trailing Stop in Currency mode No Yes Breakeven automation No Yes Grid Trading (price + time-based) No Yes Prop Firm daily loss protection No Yes Auto-close all positions on risk limit No Yes Close Winners / Close Losers / Close Last No Yes Volume Profile indicator No Yes Market Profile (TPO) indicator No Yes Chart pattern overlays (20 patterns) No Yes Voice announcements for trading events No Yes 7 visual themes Limited Yes Full color customization Limited Yes 11 languages with voice support Limited Yes CSV trade history export Basic Advanced Symbol Debugger No Yes 16 keyboard shortcuts No Yes Second and tick-based timeframes No Yes

28. How It Works (Overview)

Pulsar Terminal is designed to be simple to use. Here is what you need to know about how the system operates:

The EA handles everything on the MT5 side — trade execution, position monitoring, SL/TP management, trailing stops, breakeven, and grid orders. You don't need to configure anything in the EA beyond the initial setup (Section 2).

— trade execution, position monitoring, SL/TP management, trailing stops, breakeven, and grid orders. You don't need to configure anything in the EA beyond the initial setup (Section 2). The desktop app is your interface — all charts, panels, buttons, and settings are in the Pulsar app. You trade from the app; the EA executes on MT5.

— all charts, panels, buttons, and settings are in the Pulsar app. You trade from the app; the EA executes on MT5. 100% local communication — The EA and the app communicate entirely on your local machine. No data is sent to any external server. Your trading data, positions, and account information never leave your computer.

— The EA and the app communicate entirely on your local machine. No data is sent to any external server. Your trading data, positions, and account information never leave your computer. Real-time performance — Prices, positions, and account data update in real time with millisecond-level responsiveness. Order execution is near-instant.

— Prices, positions, and account data update in real time with millisecond-level responsiveness. Order execution is near-instant. No configuration required — The EA automatically manages all data streaming and timing. You focus on trading; the system handles the rest.

29. Frequently Asked Questions

Question Answer Does Pulsar work with any broker? Yes. Pulsar works with any MetaTrader 5 broker. It supports all MT5 symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks. Does it work on demo and live accounts? Yes. It works on Demo, Live, and Contest accounts. Both Hedge and Netting account types are supported. Does the EA need to stay running? Yes. The EA must be attached to a chart in MT5 with AutoTrading enabled. It handles all trade execution and data streaming. If you close MT5, the Pulsar interface will lose its connection. Can I use it on multiple charts/symbols? You only need one EA instance on one chart. The EA handles symbol switching dynamically when you select a different symbol in the Pulsar interface. Does it work in the Strategy Tester? No. The Expert Advisor does not work in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Please test on a demo account. Does it work on Mac or Linux? Currently, the desktop application supports Windows 10/11 only. How do I get support? Contact via MQL5 private messages. Questions are also welcome in the product Comments section on MQL5 Market. Are updates free? Yes. All updates are included with your MQL5 Market license.

Pulsar Terminal is a product of Pulsar Technologies.

© 2026 Pulsar Technologies is a trademark of Astralys LLC.



