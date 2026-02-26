Pulsar Terminal — Complete User Guide (MT5 Utility Add‑On)

Pulsar Terminal — Complete Guide: How to Use Every Feature
This is a detailed walkthrough of Pulsar Terminal, a utility add-on for MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a scalper, a swing trader, or managing a prop firm account, this guide covers everything you need to get started and master the terminal.
Pulsar Terminal is available on the MQL5 Market Product Page.
Download the Companion Application
Try the 7-Day Free Demo
Table of Contents
- What is Pulsar Terminal?
- Installation and First Launch
- Interface Overview
- Simple Panel vs Pro Panel
- Your First Trade
- Position Sizing and Risk Calculation
- Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Drag Trader — Visual Order Management
- Trailing Stop and Breakeven
- Max Spread Protection and Grid Trading
- Prop Firm Protection
- Positions Table
- Charting and Analysis
- Drawing Tools
- Chart Patterns
- Volume Profile and Market Profile
- Technical Indicators
- Keyboard Shortcuts
- Voice Announcements
- Trading Statistics
- Themes and Customization
- Settings and Tools
- Languages
- Market Watch Panel
- Pending Orders: Limit and Stop
- Pulsar vs MetaTrader 5
- How It Works (Overview)
- Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is Pulsar Terminal?
Pulsar Terminal is a utility add-on for MetaTrader 5. It is not a standalone application — it requires MetaTrader 5 running in the background. The product consists of two components:
- An Expert Advisor (Pulsar-Terminal.ex5) that runs inside MT5 and handles trade execution, position monitoring, and data streaming.
- A companion desktop application that provides the visual trading interface — charts, order panels, risk management tools, and analytics.
The EA communicates with the interface in real time. You place orders, adjust levels, and analyze charts from the Pulsar interface. The EA executes everything on your MT5 account.
Important:
MetaTrader 5 must be open on the same PC as the Pulsar Terminal companion app. All communication happens locally on your machine — no data is sent to any external server.
After closing the Pulsar Terminal companion app, your multi-level SL/TP, trailing stop, and breakeven will continue to be managed only if MT5 and the EA remain running on a VPS. If both MT5 and Pulsar Terminal are closed, no automated management will occur.
2. Installation and First LaunchStep 1: Get the Expert Advisor from MQL5 Market
Step 2: Download the Companion Application
In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and add the following URL to the allowed WebRequest list:
http://127.0.0.1:3002
This allows the EA to communicate with the local Pulsar interface.
Make sure the AutoTrading button in the MT5 toolbar is enabled (green icon). Without this, the EA cannot execute trades.
Step 5: Launch the Companion Application
Open the Pulsar Terminal desktop application. It starts automatically and loads the trading interface.
Step 6: Attach the EA
In MetaTrader 5, drag the Pulsar-Terminal EA onto any chart. The chart's symbol and timeframe do not matter. Once attached, you should see initialization messages in the MT5 Experts tab. The Pulsar interface will show a green connection indicator.
3. Interface Overview
The Pulsar Terminal interface is divided into several areas:
|Area
|Location
|Description
|Market Watch Panel
|Left
|Favorite instruments with live BID/ASK prices, daily change, HIGH/LOW. Click any symbol to switch.
|Chart Area
|Center
|Real-time candlestick charts with drawing tools, indicators, and pattern overlays.
|Trading Panel
|Right
|Order entry panel in Simple or Pro mode (see Section 4). Position size, order type, SL/TP, advanced features.
|Positions Table
|Bottom
|Open positions, pending orders, trade history. One-click close, partial close, real-time P/L.
|Statistics Panel
|Bottom
|Trading metrics by period — win rate, P/L, best/worst trade.
|Toolbar
|Top
|Timeframe selector, chart type, drawing tools, pattern panel, keyboard shortcuts help.
Chart Panel (Floating)
When you maximize the chart to fullscreen, a Chart Panel appears as a compact floating trading panel directly on the chart. It includes all Pro Panel features in a space-efficient layout. The Chart Panel can be dragged anywhere on the chart so it does not obstruct your view. It is ideal for traders who want maximum chart visibility while retaining full trading controls.
4. Simple Panel vs Pro Panel
Pulsar Terminal offers two distinct trading panels to match your experience level and trading style.
|Feature
|Simple Panel
|Pro Panel
|SL/TP levels
|1 SL + 1 TP
|Up to 5 SL + 5 TP
|Trailing Stop
|—
|Yes (Pips, Price, Currency)
|Breakeven
|—
|Yes (configurable trigger)
|Grid Trading
|—
|Yes (price + time-based)
|Max Spread Protection
|—
|Yes
|Lot sizing modes
|Basic (Lots)
|Advanced (Lots, Currency, Capital %)
|SL/TP calculation modes
|Pips, Price, Currency
|Pips, Price, Currency
|Order types
|Market, Limit, Stop
|Market, Limit, Stop
|Execution modes
|Standard, One-click, Auto
|Standard, One-click, Auto
You can switch between Simple and Pro panels from the trading panel header.
5. Your First Trade
Here is how to place a simple market order:
- Select a symbol — Click on a symbol in the Market Watch panel (e.g., EURUSD).
- Choose direction — Click the BUY or SELL button in the trading panel. BUY is green, SELL is red.
- Set your lot size — Enter the lot size manually, use the +/- buttons, or use the position sizing calculator (see Section 6).
- Set Stop Loss and Take Profit — Enter values in pips, price, or currency amount. You can use one level or multiple levels (see Section 7).
- Execute — Click the trade execution button. The order is sent to the EA, which executes it on your MT5 account.
The trade appears immediately in the Positions Table and on the chart with visual SL/TP lines.
One-click mode: If you enable Auto Exec in the settings, orders are sent immediately when you click MARKET, LIMIT or STOP.
6. Position Sizing and Risk Calculation
Pulsar offers three position sizing modes:
|Mode
|Input
|How it works
|Lots
|Lot size (e.g. 0.10)
|Enter the exact lot size. The panel shows the corresponding exposure in your account currency.
|Currency
|Currency amount (e.g. $50, 50€)
|Enter the amount you want to risk in your account currency. Pulsar calculates the lot size based on your SL distance and pip value.
|Capital %
|Equity percentage (e.g. 1%)
|Enter a percentage of your equity. Pulsar calculates the lot size so that if your SL is hit, you lose exactly that percentage.
The panel always displays: lot size, exposure in account currency, percentage of equity, risk per pip, required margin, min/max lot for the symbol.
7. Multi-Level Take Profit and Stop Loss
MetaTrader 5 natively supports only one Take Profit and one Stop Loss per position. Pulsar removes this limitation.
How it works
You can set up to 5 Take Profit levels and 5 Stop Loss levels per trade. Each level has:
- A price (set in pips, price, or currency amount)
- A percentage of the position to close at that level
For example:
|Level
|Distance
|Close %
|TP1
|20 pips
|40%
|TP2
|40 pips
|30%
|TP3
|80 pips
|20%
|TP4
|120 pips
|10%
The EA monitors your levels automatically and executes partial closes as each level is reached. This continues until all levels are hit or the position is fully closed.
Three calculation modes
|Mode
|Description
|Pips
|Distance from entry in pips
|Price
|Exact target price
|Currency
|Dollar/euro amount of profit or loss
Visual feedback
All TP and SL levels are displayed as lines on the chart. You can drag them directly (see Section 8).
8. Drag Trader — Visual Order Management
Drag Trader lets you manage your trades directly on the chart by dragging price levels.
What you can drag
- Take Profit lines (all 5 levels) — drag up or down to adjust targets
- Stop Loss lines (all 5 levels) — drag to adjust protection levels
- Entry price for pending orders — drag to reposition
How it works
- When Drag Trader is enabled (default), your TP/SL/entry lines are interactive on the chart.
- Click and drag any level to a new price.
- As you drag, the interface shows real-time preview of the new price, distance in pips, and potential profit/loss.
- When you release, the update is sent to the EA which modifies the position on MT5.
Drag updates are smooth and responsive. The interface prevents any flickering during rapid adjustments.
9. Trailing Stop and Breakeven
Trailing Stop
The trailing stop follows the price in your favor. If the price moves against you, the Stop Loss stays in place. If the price moves further in your favor, the Stop Loss moves with it.
|Mode
|Description
|Pips
|Trailing distance in pips (e.g., 30 pips behind the current price)
|Price
|Trailing distance as a price offset
|Currency
|Trailing distance in account currency (USD, EUR, etc.)
The trailing stop activates once the position is in profit. The SL only moves in the favorable direction — it never moves back.
Breakeven
Breakeven moves your Stop Loss to the entry price once the position reaches a specified profit level. After activation:
- The EA monitors the position's profit.
- When profit reaches your breakeven trigger distance, the SL is moved to entry price.
- The breakeven is executed once and then deactivated for that position.
Breakeven cancels any multi-level SL tracking for the position (since SL is now at entry).
Three modes (same as trailing): Pips, Price, Currency.
10. Max Spread Protection
Variable spreads can silently erode your trading performance, especially during news events, market open, or low-liquidity sessions. Pulsar includes a Max Spread filter to protect against this.
How it works
- Set your maximum spread — Enter a threshold in pips (e.g., 3.0 pips for EURUSD).
- Enable the filter — Toggle Max Spread on in the Pro Panel or Chart Panel.
- Trade normally — Pulsar checks the current spread before every order execution.
If the live spread exceeds your threshold at the moment you click BUY or SELL, the order is blocked and a notification informs you that the spread is too wide.
Why it matters
- Protects scalpers from entering trades with unfavorable execution costs
- Prevents accidental entries during news spikes or market gaps
- Ensures consistent risk management across all sessions
The Max Spread value is displayed in the trading panel and can be quickly adjusted with the slider or +/- buttons.
11. Grid Trading
Grid trading places multiple orders at regular intervals above and/or below the current price.
Configuration
|Parameter
|Options
|Number of orders
|2 to 15
|Spacing
|In pips or percentage
|Order type
|Limit only, Stop only, or Mixed (half Limit, half Stop)
Two modes
Price-based grid: All orders are placed immediately at calculated price levels. For example, a Buy grid with 5 orders and 20 pips spacing will place Buy Limit orders at -20, -40, -60, -80, -100 pips from the current price.
Time-based grid: One order at a time, at regular intervals. For example, one Buy Market order every 5 minutes. The first order is placed immediately; subsequent orders follow at the configured interval. This mode is ideal for Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies.
Grid management
Each grid order is tracked individually. The grid can be disabled from the interface, which cancels all unfilled pending orders belonging to that grid.
12. Prop Firm Protection
If you trade with a funded account (prop firm), Pulsar can protect you from exceeding your daily loss limit.
How it works
- Set your maximum daily loss — in your account currency or as a percentage of equity.
- Set a safety buffer — (default 5%). For example, if your max daily loss is 500, the protection triggers at 475 (5% buffer = 25 before the limit).
- Enable protection — The system records your starting equity each day and monitors your performance against that reference in real time.
What happens when the limit is reached
|Stage
|Indicator
|Action
|Warning
|Orange banner
|Approaching the daily loss limit
|Alert
|Red banner
|Buffer reached. If Auto Exit is enabled, the EA closes all positions immediately.
|Trading locked
|Lock overlay
|New orders are blocked. You can manually unlock if needed.
Current Drawdown Monitoring
In addition to daily loss protection, the panel displays your current drawdown relative to your account's peak equity. This is useful for prop firm challenges that impose a maximum overall drawdown limit (not just daily).
13. Positions Table
The Positions Table at the bottom of the interface provides complete visibility into your trading activity.
Three tabs
Open Positions
A detailed table showing all active positions:
|Column
|Description
|Order #
|Unique order number
|Date/Time
|Opening timestamp
|Symbol
|Trading instrument
|Type
|Buy or Sell
|Volume
|Position size in lots
|Price
|Entry price
|SL
|Stop Loss level
|TP
|Take Profit level
|Swap
|Accumulated swap fees
|Commission
|Broker commission
|Exposure
|Position value in account currency
|Return %
|Return as a percentage
|PNL
|Profit/Loss in account currency
|Action
|Close button
A summary row at the bottom displays totals: total volume, total swap, total commission, total exposure, overall return %, and net P/L.
Pending Orders
Lists all unfilled Limit and Stop orders. Each order can be cancelled with one click.
History
Complete trade history from MT5. The history depth depends on your MetaTrader history settings.
Order Ticket
Click on any position or historical trade to open a detailed order ticket popup. The ticket shows all order information: entry/exit prices, dates, swap, commission, profit, and any comments attached to the order.
Quick Action Buttons
|Button
|Action
|Close Last
|Closes the most recently opened position
|Close Winners
|Closes all positions currently in profit
|Close Losers
|Closes all positions currently in loss
|Close All
|Closes every open position
These bulk-close features are not available natively in MetaTrader 5.
Sorting and Filtering
Multi-column sorting (ascending/descending) on any column: order number, date, volume, price, swap, commission, exposure, return %, or P/L.
Advanced filters:
- Period: Date range (From → To)
- Symbol: Include or exclude specific instruments
- PNL: Filter by profit or loss
- Type: Buy only, Sell only, or all
CSV Export
Download your complete trade history as a CSV file for external analysis, record-keeping, or tax reporting.
14. Charting and Analysis
Pulsar Terminal uses Lightweight Charts by TradingView as its charting engine for real-time market analysis.
Chart types
- Candlestick — Japanese candlestick chart (default)
- Line — Close price line
- Area — Filled area chart
- Market Profile
- Volume Profile
Timeframes — 30 available
|Category
|Timeframes
|Count
|Standard
|M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN1
|21
|Seconds
|1s, 5s, 10s, 30s — Candles built from tick data in real time
|4
|Ticks
|1T, 2T, 10T, 50T, 100T — Each candle = N ticks
|5
Second and tick timeframes are unique to Pulsar Terminal and not available in MetaTrader 5's native interface.
Chart interactions
- Zoom in/out with mouse wheel
- Pan by clicking and dragging
- Adjustable price scale
- Crosshair cursor with price/time tooltip
- Real-time price updates
15. Drawing Tools
Pulsar includes 20 drawing tools for chart analysis:
|Category
|Tools
|Lines
|Trend Line, Horizontal Line, Vertical Line, Arrow, Channel, Parallel Channel
|Shapes
|Rectangle, Ellipse, Triangle, Polyline
|Fibonacci
|Fibonacci Retracement, Extension, Fan, Circle
|Gann & Elliott
|Gann Fan, Gann Box, Elliott Wave
|Annotations
|Text, Callout, Price Note
All drawing tools support full customization: color, thickness, opacity, line style. Drawings persist across symbol and timeframe changes.
16. Chart Patterns
Pulsar includes 20 pre-defined chart patterns that you can place directly on your chart.
|Category
|Count
|Patterns
|Bullish
|8
|Flag, Pennant, Cup with Handle, Ascending Triangle, Symmetrical Triangle, Measured Move Up, Ascending Scallop, 3 Rising Valleys
|Bearish
|8
|Flag, Pennant, Inverted Cup with Handle, Descending Triangle, Symmetrical Triangle, Measured Move Down, Descending Scallop, 3 Descending Peaks
|Reversal
|4
|Double Bottom, Diamond Bottom, Top Rectangle, Head and Shoulders
How to use
- Open the Chart Patterns panel from the toolbar.
- Click on a pattern — it appears on your chart.
- Resize and reposition it by dragging the handles.
- Adjust opacity, color, and target projection.
- Use "Clear All" to remove all patterns.
Patterns scale correctly when you zoom or change timeframe.
17. Volume Profile and Market Profile
These are advanced analysis tools not available natively on MetaTrader 5.
Volume Profile
Volume Profile shows how much volume was traded at each price level over a given period. It helps identify:
|Element
|Description
|POC
|Point of Control — the price with the highest traded volume
|VAH
|Value Area High — upper boundary of the value area (default 70% of volume)
|VAL
|Value Area Low — lower boundary of the value area
|HVN
|High Volume Nodes — areas of high liquidity
|LVN
|Low Volume Nodes — areas of low liquidity (potential breakout zones)
Configuration: width, colors, opacity, toggle for each element, stats display.
Market Profile (TPO)
Market Profile displays price over time using letter-based TPO (Time Price Opportunity) charts. Each letter represents a time period during which the price was at that level.
|Element
|Description
|Initial Balance
|The range established in the first N periods
|Single Prints
|Prices visited only once (potential support/resistance)
|POC, VAH, VAL
|Same concepts as Volume Profile
Configuration: TPO interval, IB periods, value area percentage, letter size.
18. Technical Indicators
Pulsar includes 20+ technical indicators across five categories:
|Category
|Indicators
|Trend
|Moving Average (SMA/EMA), Bollinger Bands, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Cloud, ADX
|Momentum
|RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Williams %R, ROC
|Volume
|Volume, OBV, VWAP
|Volatility
|ATR, Standard Deviation, Keltner Channels
|Structure
|Pivot Points (Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark), Fibonacci Levels
Indicators can be added, removed, and configured from the chart toolbar. Each indicator has customizable parameters (period, color, line style).
19. Keyboard Shortcuts
Pulsar supports 16 customizable keyboard shortcuts for fast trading.
Default shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Select Buy
|Alt+B
|Select Sell
|Alt+S
|Market order
|Alt+M
|Limit order
|Alt+L
|Stop order
|Alt+T
|Position size mode
|Alt+P
|Add Stop Loss
|Alt+1
|Add Take Profit
|Alt+2
|Trailing Stop
|Alt+R
|Breakeven
|Alt+E
|Max Spread
|Alt+W
|Execute Order
|Alt+Enter
|Close Position
|Alt+C
|Close All
|Alt+X
|Cancel Order
|Alt+O
|Cancel All
|Alt+Q
Customization
All shortcuts can be remapped in the Settings panel. Step sizes for +/- adjustments are also configurable (lot step, pip step, price step).
20. Voice Announcements
Pulsar can speak trading events out loud using pre-recorded audio.
What gets announced
|Category
|Examples
|Orders
|Buy market executed, Sell limit placed, Order cancelled
|Positions
|Position closed in profit, Take Profit 1 hit, Stop Loss triggered
|Trailing/Breakeven
|Trailing stop activated, Breakeven reached
|Grid
|Grid started, Grid order filled, Grid completed
|Risk alerts
|Daily loss warning, Auto exit triggered, Trading locked
|Errors
|Insufficient margin, Order rejected, Connection lost
|Status
|Connected to MT5, Auto execution enabled
Configuration
- Enable/disable voice globally
- Volume control
- Language selection (follows the interface language)
- Gender selection (male/female voice)
- Per-category toggles (orders, positions, errors, advanced, status)
- Play when window is inactive option
Audio files are stored locally — no internet connection required for voice playback.
21. Trading Statistics
The Statistics panel provides performance analytics for your trading account.
Metrics
|Metric
|Description
|Net Profit/Loss
|Total P/L for the selected period
|Win Rate
|Percentage of winning trades
|Total Trades
|Number of closed trades
|Winning / Losing
|Breakdown of wins vs losses
|Average Win / Loss
|Mean P/L per trade
|Biggest Win / Loss
|Extremes
|Equity Curve
|Visual chart of equity over time
Periods
Today, This Week, Last Week, This Month, All Time.
Statistics update automatically as your trade history changes.
22. Themes and Customization
Pulsar offers multiple visual themes:
|Theme
|Description
|Deep Blue
|Dark blue professional theme
|Arctic
|Light, icy theme
|Astral
|Dark with purple/blue accents
|Fruity
|Dark with colorful, iridescent accents
|Dark Pro
|Professional dark theme
|White Pro
|Clean white theme
|Nebula
|Pure black theme
Each theme customizes: panel backgrounds, buy/sell colors, text colors, accent colors, chart colors, and indicator colors.
You can save up to 5 custom theme variations. Each saved theme retains all your color modifications and can be reloaded at any time.
The interface automatically adjusts to your screen resolution. Supported resolutions: 1366x768 (minimum), 1920x1080 (primary), 2560x1440, 3840x2160.
23. Settings and Tools
The Settings panel (accessible from the left menu) provides additional configuration options.
Symbol Debugger
A diagnostic tool that displays the full specifications of any trading instrument as reported by your broker:
|Property
|Description
|Contract Size
|Size of one standard lot
|Tick Value
|Value of one tick movement
|Pip Value
|Value of one pip movement
|Min Lot
|Minimum tradeable lot size
|Max Lot
|Maximum tradeable lot size
|Lot Step
|Minimum lot increment
|Digits
|Number of decimal places
|Spread
|Current spread
This is useful for verifying symbol properties or understanding why a particular instrument behaves differently from others.
Custom Colors
If none of the built-in themes match your preference, the Custom Colors panel lets you modify every visual element individually:
- Chart background, candle colors, grid lines
- Panel backgrounds and borders
- Buy/Sell button colors
- Text and label colors
- Indicator and drawing colors
- Accent and highlight colors
24. Languages
Pulsar Terminal supports 11 languages:
|Language
|Language
|English
|Russian
|French (Français)
|Turkish (Türkçe)
|Spanish (Español)
|Japanese
|German (Deutsch)
|Korean
|Italian (Italiano)
|Chinese
|Portuguese (Português)
Language can be changed from the Settings panel. All interface elements, tooltips, and labels are translated. Standard trading terms (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BID, ASK) are kept in their original form where appropriate.
25. Market Watch Panel
The Market Watch panel shows your favorite trading instruments at a glance.
What it displays
For each symbol:
- Live BID and ASK prices
- Daily percentage change
- Daily HIGH and LOW
Interaction
- Click on any symbol to switch the chart and trading panel to that instrument.
- The selected symbol is highlighted.
- The EA automatically starts streaming data for the new symbol.
26. Pending Orders: Limit and Stop
In addition to market orders, Pulsar supports pending orders:
|Order Type
|Placement
|Triggers when
|Buy Limit
|Below current price
|Price drops to your level
|Sell Limit
|Above current price
|Price rises to your level
|Buy Stop
|Above current price
|Price rises to your level
|Sell Stop
|Below current price
|Price drops to your level
How to place
- In the trading panel, switch from "Market" to "Limit" or "Stop" using the order type selector.
- Enter the activation price.
- Set your SL/TP levels.
- Execute the order.
27. Pulsar vs MetaTrader 5
The following table highlights features that Pulsar Terminal adds on top of native MetaTrader 5:
|Feature
|MetaTrader 5
|Pulsar Terminal
|Simple + Pro trading panels
|No
|Yes
|Multi-level SL/TP (up to 5 each)
|No
|Yes
|Partial close per SL/TP level
|No
|Yes
|SL/TP in Currency Value
|No
|Yes
|Drag Trader (drag to place and adjust orders)
|No
|Yes
|Chart Panel (floating compact panel)
|No
|Yes
|Max Spread Protection
|No
|Yes
|Trailing Stop in Currency mode
|No
|Yes
|Breakeven automation
|No
|Yes
|Grid Trading (price + time-based)
|No
|Yes
|Prop Firm daily loss protection
|No
|Yes
|Auto-close all positions on risk limit
|No
|Yes
|Close Winners / Close Losers / Close Last
|No
|Yes
|Volume Profile indicator
|No
|Yes
|Market Profile (TPO) indicator
|No
|Yes
|Chart pattern overlays (20 patterns)
|No
|Yes
|Voice announcements for trading events
|No
|Yes
|7 visual themes
|Limited
|Yes
|Full color customization
|Limited
|Yes
|11 languages with voice support
|Limited
|Yes
|CSV trade history export
|Basic
|Advanced
|Symbol Debugger
|No
|Yes
|16 keyboard shortcuts
|No
|Yes
|Second and tick-based timeframes
|No
|Yes
28. How It Works (Overview)
Pulsar Terminal is designed to be simple to use. Here is what you need to know about how the system operates:
- The EA handles everything on the MT5 side — trade execution, position monitoring, SL/TP management, trailing stops, breakeven, and grid orders. You don't need to configure anything in the EA beyond the initial setup (Section 2).
- The desktop app is your interface — all charts, panels, buttons, and settings are in the Pulsar app. You trade from the app; the EA executes on MT5.
- 100% local communication — The EA and the app communicate entirely on your local machine. No data is sent to any external server. Your trading data, positions, and account information never leave your computer.
- Real-time performance — Prices, positions, and account data update in real time with millisecond-level responsiveness. Order execution is near-instant.
- No configuration required — The EA automatically manages all data streaming and timing. You focus on trading; the system handles the rest.
29. Frequently Asked Questions
|Question
|Answer
|Does Pulsar work with any broker?
|Yes. Pulsar works with any MetaTrader 5 broker. It supports all MT5 symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks.
|Does it work on demo and live accounts?
|Yes. It works on Demo, Live, and Contest accounts. Both Hedge and Netting account types are supported.
|Does the EA need to stay running?
|Yes. The EA must be attached to a chart in MT5 with AutoTrading enabled. It handles all trade execution and data streaming. If you close MT5, the Pulsar interface will lose its connection.
|Can I use it on multiple charts/symbols?
|You only need one EA instance on one chart. The EA handles symbol switching dynamically when you select a different symbol in the Pulsar interface.
|Does it work in the Strategy Tester?
|No. The Expert Advisor does not work in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Please test on a demo account.
|Does it work on Mac or Linux?
|Currently, the desktop application supports Windows 10/11 only.
|How do I get support?
|Contact via MQL5 private messages. Questions are also welcome in the product Comments section on MQL5 Market.
|Are updates free?
|Yes. All updates are included with your MQL5 Market license.
Pulsar Terminal is a product of Pulsar Technologies.
© 2026 Pulsar Technologies is a trademark of Astralys LLC.