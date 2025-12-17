🏦 CURRENCY RESERVES & SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS — THE SHIELD BEHIND A CURRENCY
Other

17 December 2025, 14:08
Issam Kassas
💡 THE LESSON

Some countries can defend their currency in a crisis.
Others can’t.

The difference is foreign currency reserves and sovereign wealth funds.

These are the financial shields that protect a currency when global markets turn hostile.

📊 WHAT ARE CURRENCY RESERVES?
Currency reserves are assets held by a country’s central bank, usually in:

  • USD

  • EUR

  • Gold

  • Government bonds

They are used to:

  • Stabilize the currency

  • Pay external obligations

  • Intervene in FX markets

  • Restore investor confidence

💰 WHAT ARE SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS (SWFs)?
SWFs are state-owned investment funds, often built from:

  • Oil revenues

  • Trade surpluses

  • Commodity exports

They invest globally in stocks, bonds, real estate, and businesses.

Examples:

  • 🇳🇴 Norway (oil fund)

  • 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

  • 🇦🇪 UAE

🏦 WHY RESERVES AND SWFs MATTER FOR FOREX
1️⃣ Currency Defense Power
Large reserves allow central banks to buy their own currency during crises → preventing collapse.

2️⃣ Investor Confidence
High reserves signal stability and credibility → attracting foreign capital.

3️⃣ Crisis Survival
Countries with strong reserves can survive capital flight without devaluing.

📈 EXAMPLES
🇨🇭 Switzerland

  • Large reserves

  • Strong CHF defense
    → CHF remains a safe haven

🇹🇷 Turkey (historically)

  • Low net reserves

  • High external debt
    → Currency collapses during stress

🇯🇵 Japan

  • Massive foreign reserves
    → JPY protected during global shocks

⚙️ PRO TIP — WATCH RESERVES VS EXTERNAL DEBT
Reserves mean little alone.
The key ratio is:

Foreign Reserves ÷ Short-Term External Debt

Above 1 → strong protection
Below 1 → currency vulnerability

🚀 TAKEAWAY
Reserves and sovereign wealth funds are a country’s emergency fund.
They don’t drive daily FX moves — but they decide who survives a crisis.

In forex, currencies with deep reserves bend.
Currencies without them break.

📢 JOIN MY MQL5 CHANNEL FOR MORE FOREX FUNDAMENTALS AND REAL-WORLD TRADING INSIGHTS:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas