⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing
Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX Plug And Play Scalper.
❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)
The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:
-
Real-time spread fluctuations
-
News and volatility filters
-
Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)
-
Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic
-
Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)
-
Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)
Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.
✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)
MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:
-
Live spreads and execution
-
Real volatility behavior
-
Dynamic risk and capital protection logic
-
Session awareness and trade-frequency control
For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.
We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.
This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.
