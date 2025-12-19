[+220% Profits] EURJPY M30 - 100% AUTOMATED STRATEGY FOR 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA'

Hello traders,

In this post, I’m sharing a fully automated strategy for ACRON Supply Demand EA. It is optimized to trade specifically EURJPY M30 timeframe. In 23 months managed to achieve +220% profit while keeping the low drawdown. This strategy combines trading in high quality supply and demand zones with proper risk management. It was designed for traders seeking consistent, stable and long-term profits.

This strategy has been optimized specifically for EURJPY M30 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. If you want to use this setfile with different money management setting to fit your own account size do not hesitate to contact us.





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278











🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details

Pair: EURJPY

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 19/12/2025

Timeframe: M30

Starting Capital: $10,000

Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets / IC Markets, Raw Spread Account

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 4%





💡 Tip for Conservative Traders:

You can switch to Fixed Risk Money Management and set a custom Fixed Risk Amount per trade according to your account balance for lower exposure.





🔹Results Summary

Total Net Profit : $22,709

Relative Equity Drawdown: 18.02%

Profit Growth: + 220%

Profit Factor: 2.77

Backtest Duration: 23 months

The EA maintained a smooth equity curve with low drawdown, showing strong adaptability to the EURJPY market structure.





🔹Visual Results

