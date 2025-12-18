Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts indicator

About:

Origins of the Triple Moving Average Method

The triple moving average method traces its roots to classic technical analysis, building on dual crossover systems popularized in the 1970s and 1980s. While no single inventor claims the exact 20/50/200 SMA combination, it evolves from widely used periods (10, 20, 50, 100, 200) highlighted by traders like Toni Turner and in platforms such as MetaTrader.

The 200-period SMA serves as a long-term trend filter (often linked to the "Golden Cross/Death Cross" with the 50-period), while adding a short-term MA (like 20-period) creates a triple layer for better confirmation. This approach gained traction among trend-following traders in stocks, forex, and commodities, emphasizing alignment of short-, medium-, and long-term averages to capture sustained moves with reduced noise compared to single or dual MA systems.

Strong Points

This method excels as a robust trend following tool, particularly with the 200 SMA acting as a major bullish/bearish filter (price above for longs, below for shorts). Key strengths include:

Stronger signal confirmation — Requiring MA alignment and price positioning relative to all three averages filters out weaker trends, reducing false breakouts common in dual crossover strategies.

— Requiring MA alignment and price positioning relative to all three averages filters out weaker trends, reducing false breakouts common in dual crossover strategies. Effective trend capture — It allows traders to ride significant moves in trending markets, with the layered MAs providing clear visual cues for momentum strength (e.g., wide separation indicates strong trends).

— It allows traders to ride significant moves in trending markets, with the layered MAs providing clear visual cues for momentum strength (e.g., wide separation indicates strong trends). Simplicity and objectivity — Rules-based entries/exits promote discipline, making it suitable for swing or position trading across assets like forex pairs, indices, or stocks.

When Performance is Lower Like all moving average-based systems, this method is lagging by nature and performs poorly in certain conditions: Ranging or sideways markets → Frequent crossovers generate whipsaws (false signals), leading to small losses that erode profits. The MAs flatten and cluster, producing unreliable alignments.

→ Frequent crossovers generate whipsaws (false signals), leading to small losses that erode profits. The MAs flatten and cluster, producing unreliable alignments. Choppy or low-momentum environments → Without clear trends, the strategy enters too early or exits prematurely, increasing drawdowns.

→ Without clear trends, the strategy enters too early or exits prematurely, increasing drawdowns. High volatility without direction → Sudden reversals can trigger stops before trends resume. Overall, the triple MA approach shines in trending regimes but requires patience and market selection to avoid its inherent lagging drawbacks in non-trending phases. Indicator Description: Triple MA System with Alerts



Trade with Confidence Using a Classic Triple Moving Average Strategy

This indicator automatically spots high-probability trend-following opportunities using a proven 3-moving-average system. It plots clear visual signals directly on your chart and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile phone, so you never miss a trade.

🎯 Core Functionality & Trading Logic



The indicator uses three moving averages to filter the trend and pinpoint entries. The logic is strict and clear:



BUY Signal (Green Diamond): Generated when ALL of the following conditions are met on a closed candle:



Trend Up: Price is above the slow 200-period MA.



Alignment: The 20 MA is above the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is above the 200 MA.



Trigger: The candle closes above all three Moving Averages.



SELL Signal (Red Diamond): Generated when ALL of the opposite conditions are met on a closed candle:



Trend Down: Price is below the slow 200-period MA.



Alignment: The 20 MA is below the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is below the 200 MA.



Trigger: The candle closes below all three Moving Averages.



CLOSE Trade Signal (Golden 'X'): Your exit signal appears when the fast 20 MA crosses the medium 50 MA.



A golden 'X' below price closes a BUY trade.



A golden 'X' above price closes a SELL trade. The indicator keeps track of the market state, so it will only show a new Buy or Sell diamond after a previous trade has been closed with an 'X'.

🔔 Multi-Platform Notifications (Never Miss a Signal)



When a new live signal is generated, you get notified in two ways:



Desktop Pop-Up Alert: A clear message appears on your screen (e.g., "XAUUSD H1 place BUY order").



Push Notification to Your Phone: The same alert is sent instantly to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app, so you can monitor the markets even when away from your computer.



Note: Alerts are for live signals only. You won't be spammed with historical signals when you first attach the indicator. Alert messages format:







Now let's see how the indicator looks attached to a chart:





The indicator has a simple and intuitive menu. Bellow you can see the menu with the default settings:





🎨 Full Customization to Match Your Chart Style



Make the indicator look and work exactly how you want:



Moving Average Control: Adjust the period, type (SMA/EMA), color, and line thickness for each of the three MAs.



Signal Appearance: Choose the color for the Buy diamonds and Sell diamonds. Adjust the visual offset to place signals clearly above or below price bars.



Visual Offset Tip: This setting moves the arrows away from price for better visibility. A value of 300 works well on Daily (D1) charts, but you should use a smaller value on lower timeframes (e.g., try 3-10 on a 1-minute chart). Find the perfect setting for your favorite chart with one quick adjustment.



Why Choose This Indicator?

It transforms the classic triple MA crossover strategy from a manual chart analysis task into a precise, automated trading assistant. With its strict rules, clear visuals, and reliable alerts, it helps you maintain discipline and execute your plan consistently.