📊 EUR/USD & XAU/USD Analysis — December 18, 2025

📊 EUR/USD Analysis — H4 Timeframe

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels are indicative only. Always perform your own analysis and justification before entering a trade.

Summary:

AI Trade Analyzer suggests a wait / no-trade scenario with a 52% probability of success, meaning the setup has no strong edge right now. Short-term EMAs (EMA9 > EMA21) and price above the Ichimoku Cloud keep a mildly bullish bias, but ADX around 17 indicates a weak and fading trend. RSI is neutral near 53 with signs of bearish divergence, while MACD remains above zero but stays below the signal line, reflecting a slowdown in bullish momentum. Price is consolidating near the 61.8% Fibonacci level (~1.1747), which has acted like a mixed zone rather than a clean support/resistance. ATR is below its average, signaling contracting volatility and reduced follow-through potential. Overall, risk/reward for immediate entries is weak — better to wait for a clearer confirmation.