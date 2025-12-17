[$3,182 Profit] Scalping Live Session with 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

In today’s session, Supply Demand EA ProBot placed 3 trades. From the input parameters, 3rd timeframe above was enabled.

First trade was on GOLD, I didn’t like it because price was reacting from higher timeframe demand zone so i moved TP target to close the trade in small profit.

Second trade was a long trade on NAS100 M15, It was a nice setup , i adjusted TP and SL levels manually and after some time TP level was reached.

Third trade was a short trade on NAS100 M5, It was a very nice trade on a narrow supply zone that was nested within higher timeframe Supply Zone. Finally price dropped and TP target was reached.

Total daily profit from 3 trades was $3,182 .

In the following video, you’ll see the exact trades placed and the final results





