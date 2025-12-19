Title: 📂 Official Set Files & Optimization Guide for Scalping 4H Range EA

Hello Traders! 👋

Thank you for your interest in Scalping 4H Range EA. To help you get the best performance right out of the box, I have prepared a collection of optimized Set Files ( .set ) for various currency pairs and risk appetites.

While the default settings are robust, these files have been fine-tuned for specific market conditions based on extensive backtesting.

How to Use These Files

Download the .set file you want to use from the attachments below. Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Open the chart for the pair you wish to trade (e.g., EURUSD, M5 timeframe). Double-click the Scalping 4H Range EA to open the inputs window. Click the "Load" button (bottom right). Select the .set file you just downloaded. Click OK.

🚀 Recommended Set Files

1. EURUSD - The "Conservative" (Recommended)

Style: Low Risk, High Stability.

Focus: Filters out lower probability breakouts; aims for steady growth.

Timeframe: M5

Risk Settings: 1% Risk per trade, Max 2 trades/day.





2. Gold (XAUUSD) - The "Aggressive"

Style: High Risk, High Reward.

Focus: Gold respects the 4H range levels very well but moves fast. This set uses the Anchor Entry method for extra confirmation.

Timeframe: M5

Risk Settings: 0.5% Risk per trade (Lower % recommended due to volatility).

⚠️ Important Notes

Time Zone: These sets are optimized for brokers on GMT+2 (Winter) / GMT+3 (Summer) server time (the standard for most brokers like IC Markets, FTMO, etc.). If your broker uses a different time zone, please adjust the StartHour input accordingly.

Backtesting: I highly recommend running these set files in the Strategy Tester on your specific broker's data before trading live.

🔗 Get the EA Here

If you haven't purchased the EA yet, you can download it here: Scalping 4H Range EA

Happy Trading! 📈