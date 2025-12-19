Title: 📂 Official Set Files & Optimization Guide for Scalping 4H Range EA

Hello Traders! 👋
Thank you for your interest in Scalping 4H Range EA. To help you get the best performance right out of the box, I have prepared a collection of optimized Set Files ( .set ) for various currency pairs and risk appetites.
While the default settings are robust, these files have been fine-tuned for specific market conditions based on extensive backtesting.
How to Use These Files
Download the .set file you want to use from the attachments below.
Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
Open the chart for the pair you wish to trade (e.g., EURUSD, M5 timeframe).
Double-click the Scalping 4H Range EA to open the inputs window.
Click the "Load" button (bottom right).
Select the .set file you just downloaded.
Click OK.
🚀 Recommended Set Files
1. EURUSD - The "Conservative" (Recommended)
Style: Low Risk, High Stability.
Focus: Filters out lower probability breakouts; aims for steady growth.
Timeframe: M5
Risk Settings: 1% Risk per trade, Max 2 trades/day.
2. Gold (XAUUSD) - The "Aggressive"
Style: High Risk, High Reward.
Focus: Gold respects the 4H range levels very well but moves fast. This set uses the Anchor Entry method for extra confirmation.
Timeframe: M5
Risk Settings: 0.5% Risk per trade (Lower % recommended due to volatility).
⚠️ Important Notes
Time Zone: These sets are optimized for brokers on GMT+2 (Winter) / GMT+3 (Summer) server time (the standard for most brokers like IC Markets, FTMO, etc.). If your broker uses a different time zone, please adjust the StartHour input accordingly.
Backtesting: I highly recommend running these set files in the Strategy Tester on your specific broker's data before trading live.
