Title: 📂 Official Set Files & Optimization Guide for Scalping 4H Range EA
19 December 2025, 01:49
Hello Traders! 👋

Thank you for your interest in Scalping 4H Range EA. To help you get the best performance right out of the box, I have prepared a collection of optimized Set Files ( .set ) for various currency pairs and risk appetites.

While the default settings are robust, these files have been fine-tuned for specific market conditions based on extensive backtesting.

How to Use These Files

  1. Download the .set file you want to use from the attachments below.

  2. Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  3. Open the chart for the pair you wish to trade (e.g., EURUSD, M5 timeframe).

  4. Double-click the Scalping 4H Range EA to open the inputs window.

  5. Click the "Load" button (bottom right).

  6. Select the .set file you just downloaded.

  7. Click OK.

🚀 Recommended Set Files

1. EURUSD - The "Conservative" (Recommended)

  • Style: Low Risk, High Stability.

  • Focus: Filters out lower probability breakouts; aims for steady growth.

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Risk Settings: 1% Risk per trade, Max 2 trades/day.


2. Gold (XAUUSD) - The "Aggressive"

  • Style: High Risk, High Reward.

  • Focus: Gold respects the 4H range levels very well but moves fast. This set uses the Anchor Entry method for extra confirmation.

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Risk Settings: 0.5% Risk per trade (Lower % recommended due to volatility).

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Time Zone: These sets are optimized for brokers on GMT+2 (Winter) / GMT+3 (Summer) server time (the standard for most brokers like IC Markets, FTMO, etc.). If your broker uses a different time zone, please adjust the StartHour input accordingly.

  • Backtesting: I highly recommend running these set files in the Strategy Tester on your specific broker's data before trading live.

🔗 Get the EA Here

Happy Trading! 📈