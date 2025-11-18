在 MQL5 中自动化交易策略（第 13 部分）：构建头肩形态交易算法

引言

在我们的上一篇文章（第 12 部分）中，我们在 MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) 中实现了缓解订单块策略，以利用机构价格区域进行交易。现在，在第 13 部分中，我们将重点转向构建一个头肩形态交易算法，自动化一个经典的反转形态，以精确捕捉市场转折点。我们将涵盖以下主题：

在本文结束时，您将拥有一个功能齐全的EA，可以交易头肩形态——让我们开始吧！





理解头肩形态的架构

头肩形态是技术分析中广泛认可的一种经典图表形态，用于预测趋势反转，它同时出现在标准（看跌）和反向（看涨）两种变体中，每种变体都由一系列独特的价格峰值或谷底序列定义。在我们的程序中，对于标准形态，上升趋势将形成三个峰值：左肩确立一个高点，头部作为趋势的顶点将明显高于两肩（显著超过左右两肩），右肩形成的高度低于头部但接近左肩，所有这些都由一条连接两个谷底的颈线串联起来——一旦价格跌破此线，我们将在突破点建立空头交易，将止损设置在右肩上方，并通过将头部到颈线的高度向下投射来设定止盈目标，如下图所示。

对于反向形态，下降趋势将形成三个谷底：左肩标记一个低点，头部将显著下探更深（低于两肩），右肩将与左肩的高度对齐，一条颈线横跨两个峰值——价格向上突破颈线将触发多头入场，止损设在右肩下方，止盈则通过颈线到头部的距离向上延伸，所有这些都基于头部的突出高度和两肩的接近对称性，作为我们的指导规则。这是其图示。

至于风险管理，我们将集成一个可选的移动止损功能，以锁定利润并最大化收益。让我们开始吧。





在MQL5中的实现

要在 MQL5 中创建程序，请打开MetaEditor，转到“导航器”窗口，找到“指标”文件夹，点击“新建”选项卡，然后按照提示创建文件。文件创建完成后，在代码编环境下，我们需要声明一些将在整个程序中使用的全局变量。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int LookbackBars = 50 ; input double ThresholdPoints = 70.0 ; input double ShoulderTolerancePoints = 15.0 ; input double TroughTolerancePoints = 30.0 ; input double BufferPoints = 10.0 ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input ulong MagicNumber = 123456 ; input int MaxBarRange = 30 ; input int MinBarRange = 5 ; input double BarRangeMultiplier = 2.0 ; input int ValidationBars = 3 ; input double PriceTolerance = 5.0 ; input double RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier = 1.5 ; input int MaxTradedPatterns = 20 ; input bool UseTrailingStop = false ; input int MinTrailPoints = 50 ; input int TrailingPoints = 30 ;

在这里，我们以 "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" 和一个 “CTrade” 对象 “obj_Trade” 开始，以便包含用于交易管理的额外交易文件。我们设置了一些输入参数，例如用于历史分析的 “LookbackBars”（默认 50）、用于确认反转的 “ThresholdPoints”（默认 70.0），以及用于对称性判断的 “ShoulderTolerancePoints”（默认 15.0）和 “TroughTolerancePoints”（默认 30.0）。其余的输入参数不言自明。我们添加了详细的注释以便于理解。接下来，我们需要定义一些结构体，用于寻找形态和管理已考虑的交易。

struct Extremum { int bar; datetime time; double price; bool isPeak; }; struct TradedPattern { datetime leftShoulderTime; double leftShoulderPrice; };

我们使用 struct 关键字设置了两个关键的结构体来驱动我们的头肩形态交易算法：“Extremum” 将存储峰值和谷底，包含 “bar”（索引）、“time”（时间戳）、“price”（值）和 “isPeak”（峰值为 true，谷底为 false）以精确定位形态的组成部分；而 “TradedPattern” 将使用 “leftShoulderTime” 和 “leftShoulderPrice” 来跟踪已执行的交易，以防止重复交易。为确保我们每根 K 线只交易一次并跟踪正在进行的交易，我们声明了一个变量和一个数组，如下所示。

static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; TradedPattern tradedPatterns[];

至此，我们准备就绪。但是，由于我们需要在图表上显示该形态，我们将需要获取图表架构和 K 线组成部分，以确保它能适应形态的要求。

int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); int BarWidth( int scale) { return ( int ) pow ( 2 , scale); } int ShiftToX( int shift) { return (chart_first_vis_bar - shift) * BarWidth(chart_scale) - 1 ; } int PriceToY( double price) { if (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) round (chart_height * (chart_prcmax - price) / (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) - 1 ); }

我们通过使用 ChartGetInteger 函数定义 “chart_width” 和 “chart_height” 等变量来获取图表尺寸，使用 “chart_scale” 获取缩放比例，使用 “chart_first_vis_bar” 和 “chart_vis_bars” 获取 K 线详情，并通过 ChartGetDouble 获取 “chart_prcmin” 和 “chart_prcmax” 以得到价格范围，从而为程序准备并配备可视化功能。我们使用带有 pow 函数的 “BarWidth” 函数，根据 “chart_scale” 计算 K 线间距；使用 “ShiftToX” 函数，通过 “chart_first_vis_bar” 和 “chart_scale” 将 K 线索引转换为 x 坐标；并使用带有 round 函数的 “PriceToY” 函数，基于 “chart_height”、“chart_prcmax” 和 “chart_prcmin” 将价格映射到 y 坐标，从而实现精确的形态显示。我们现在已完全准备就绪。可以继续在 OnInit 事件处理程序中初始化程序了。

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnInit 中，我们在 “obj_Trade” 对象上使用 “SetExpertMagicNumber” 方法，将 “MagicNumber” 指定为所有交易的唯一标识符，以确保我们程序的持仓是可区分的；同时调用 ArrayResize 函数将 “tradedPatterns” 数组的大小设置为零，以清除任何先前的数据，从而实现全新的开始。然后，我们通过返回 INIT_SUCCEEDED 来结束，以确认设置成功，为EA有效检测和交易该形态做好准备。现在我们可以继续处理 OnTick 事件处理程序，并确保我们每根 K 线只分析一次。

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) return ; }

在 OnTick 事件处理程序中（该程序在每次价格更新时激活，以监控和响应市场变化），我们使用 iTime 函数获取最新 K 线的 “currentBarTime”，并将其与 “lastBarTime” 进行比较以避免重复处理，仅在新 K 线出现时才更新 “lastBarTime”；然后，我们通过调用 ChartGetInteger 来刷新图表视觉效果，更新 “chart_width”、“chart_height”、“chart_scale”、“chart_first_vis_bar” 和 “chart_vis_bars”，并调用 ChartGetDouble 来更新 “chart_prcmin” 和 “chart_prcmax”。我们还使用 PositionsTotal 函数检查是否有未平仓的交易，如果存在任何持仓则提前退出，以防止持仓重叠，为形态检测和交易做好准备。然后，我们可以定义一个函数来寻找极值点或关键的形态点。

void FindExtrema(Extremum &extrema[], int lookback) { ArrayFree (extrema); int bars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (lookback >= bars) lookback = bars - 1 ; double highs[], lows[]; ArraySetAsSeries (highs, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lows, true ); CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , highs); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , lows); bool isUpTrend = highs[lookback] < highs[lookback - 1 ]; double lastHigh = highs[lookback]; double lastLow = lows[lookback]; int lastExtremumBar = lookback; for ( int i = lookback - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (isUpTrend) { if (highs[i] > lastHigh) { lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (lows[i] < lastHigh - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastHigh; extrema[size].isPeak = true ; isUpTrend = false ; lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } else { if (lows[i] < lastLow) { lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (highs[i] > lastLow + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastLow; extrema[size].isPeak = false ; isUpTrend = true ; lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } } }

在这里，我们通过实现 “FindExtrema” 函数来精确定义我们头肩形态的峰值和谷底，该函数分析最近的 “lookback” 根 K 线，以构建一个包含关键价格点的 “extrema” 数组。我们首先使用 ArrayFree 函数重置 “extrema” 数组，以确保一个干净的状态；然后使用 “Bars” 函数获取可用的 K 线总数，如果 “lookback” 超过此限制，则对其进行封顶，以保证我们始终在图表的数据范围内。接下来，我们准备 “highs” 和 “lows” 数组来存放价格数据，使用 ArraySetAsSeries 函数将它们设置为时间序列（最新的在前），并使用 CopyHigh 和 CopyLow 函数填充它们，以提取 “lookback + 1” 根 K 线的最高价和最低价。

在一个从最旧 K 线到最新 K 线的循环中，我们根据初始价格变动用 “isUpTrend” 来确定趋势，然后跟踪 “lastHigh” 或 “lastLow” 及其 “lastExtremumBar”；当反转超过 “ThresholdPoints” 时，我们使用 ArrayResize 函数扩展 “extrema” 数组，存储诸如 “bar”、“time”（通过 “iTime” 获取）、“price” 和 “isPeak”（峰值为 true，谷底为 false）等详细信息，并切换趋势，从而实现精确的形态识别。现在，我们可以获取已识别的价格水平并将其保存以供进一步使用。

Extremum extrema[]; FindExtrema(extrema, LookbackBars);

在这里，我们声明一个 “Extremum” 类型的 “extrema” 数组来存放已识别的峰值和谷底，该数组将存储形态的肩部和头部。然后，我们调用 “FindExtrema” 函数，将 “extrema” 和 “LookbackBars” 作为参数传递，以扫描最近的 “LookbackBars” 根 K 线，并用关键的极值点填充该数组，为形态识别和后续的交易决策奠定基础。当我们使用 ArrayPrint 函数打印数组值时，会得到如下所示的结构。

这证实了我们拥有必要的数据点。因此，我们可以继续进行形态组成部分的识别。为了使代码模块化，我们采用了函数。

bool DetectHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (!extrema[i].isPeak && extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double trough1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double trough2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadHighest = true ; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , i - 5 ); j < MathMin (size, i + 10 ); j++) { if (extrema[j].isPeak && extrema[j].price > head && j != i + 3 ) { isHeadHighest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < rightShoulder - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadHighest && head > leftShoulder && head > rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (trough1 - trough2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

在这里，我们通过 “DetectHeadAndShoulders” 函数来识别标准形态，该函数检查 “extrema” 数组以寻找一个由六个点组成的有效序列：一个谷底、一个峰值（左肩）、一个谷底、一个峰值（头部）、一个谷底和一个峰值（右肩），这要求至少有六个条目，通过 ArraySize 函数进行检查。我们从 “size - 6” 开始遍历 “extrema”，验证形态的峰-谷交替结构，然后提取 “leftShoulder”（左肩）、“head”（头部）、“rightShoulder”（右肩）以及颈线谷底（“trough1”、“trough2”）的价格；一个嵌套循环使用 MathMax 和 MathMin 函数确保头部在某个范围内是最高的峰值，同时点与点之间的 K 线距离受到 “MinBarRange” 和 “MaxBarRange” 的约束，并通过 “BarRangeMultiplier” 来保证其均匀性。

我们通过在 “ValidationBars” 根 K 线上，使用 iLow 函数检查价格是否跌破 “ThresholdPoints” 来确认右肩的突破，如果头部高于两肩且满足容差要求（“ShoulderTolerancePoints”、“TroughTolerancePoints”），我们就分配 “leftShoulderIdx”、“headIdx” 和 “necklineStartIdx” 等索引，使用 Print 函数记录 K 线范围以便调试，并返回 true 来表示检测到形态，否则返回 false。我们使用相同的逻辑来寻找相反的形态。

bool DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (extrema[i].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double peak1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double peak2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadLowest = true ; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , headBar - 5 ); j <= MathMin ( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 , headBar + 5 ); j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < head) { isHeadLowest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > rightShoulder + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadLowest && head < leftShoulder && head < rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (peak1 - peak2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

我们定义 “DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders” 函数来识别反向形态，该函数筛选 “extrema” 数组以定位一个由六个点组成的序列——峰值、谷底（左肩）、峰值、谷底（头部）、峰值、谷底（右肩）——这需要至少六个条目，由 ArraySize 函数验证。我们从 “size - 6” 开始向下迭代，确认形态的峰-谷交替，然后提取 “leftShoulder”（左肩）、“head”（头部）、“rightShoulder”（右肩）以及颈线峰值（“peak1”、“peak2”）的价格；一个嵌套循环使用 MathMax、MathMin 和 iLow 函数检查头部是否是 “headBar” K 线周围五根 K 线范围内的最低谷底，同时 “Bars” 函数确保我们不超出图表限制。

我们使用 “MinBarRange” 和 “MaxBarRange” 来强制执行 K 线间距，使用 MathMin 函数和 “BarRangeMultiplier” 计算均匀性，并通过在 “ValidationBars” 根 K 线上使用 iHigh 函数对照 “ThresholdPoints” 来验证右肩的突破；如果 “head” 低于两肩且满足容差要求（“ShoulderTolerancePoints”、“TroughTolerancePoints”），我们就设置 “leftShoulderIdx” 和 “necklineStartIdx” 等索引，记录范围，并返回 true，否则返回 false。现在有了这两个函数，我们可以按如下方式识别形态。

int leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx; if (DetectHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice < necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; } }

在这里，我们通过声明变量 “leftShoulderIdx”、“headIdx”、“rightShoulderIdx”、“necklineStartIdx” 和 “necklineEndIdx” 来存储形态组成部分的索引，然后使用 “DetectHeadAndShoulders” 函数检查 “extrema” 数组中是否存在标准形态，并将这些索引作为引用传递。如果检测到，我们使用 iClose 函数获取前一根 K 线的 “closePrice”（收盘价），并从 “extrema[necklineEndIdx].price” 获取 “necklinePrice”（颈线价格），如果 “closePrice” 跌破 “necklinePrice”，则触发卖出信号；然后我们从 “extrema[leftShoulderIdx]” 中提取 “lsTime”（左肩时间）和 “lsPrice”（左肩价格），为基于左肩位置执行交易做准备。此时，我们需要确保该形态尚未被交易。我们定义一个函数来执行此检查。

bool IsPatternTraded( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderTime == lsTime && MathAbs (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderPrice - lsPrice) < PriceTolerance * _Point ) { Print ( "Pattern already traded: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); return true ; } } return false ; }

在这里，我们通过实现 “IsPatternTraded” 函数来确保我们的程序避免重复交易，该函数检查一个由 “lsTime” 和 “lsPrice” 标识的形态是否已存在于 “tradedPatterns” 数组中。我们使用 ArraySize 函数获取数组的 “size”（大小），然后遍历该数组，通过 MathAbs 函数，在 “PriceTolerance”（价格容差）范围内，将每个条目的 “leftShoulderTime” 与 “lsTime” 以及 “leftShoulderPrice” 与 “lsPrice” 进行比较；如果找到匹配项，我们使用 Print函数将其记录下来，并使用 TimeToString 和 DoubleToString 函数增强可读性，然后返回 true；否则返回 false，以允许进行新的交易。然后，我们调用该函数进行检查，如果未找到匹配项，则继续执行。

if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Standard Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart);

在这里，我们通过验证检测到的标准形态并设置一笔卖出交易来增强形态检测功能：首先使用 “IsPatternTraded” 函数检查 “lsTime” 和 “lsPrice” 是否与 “tradedPatterns” 中的先前交易匹配，如果匹配则退出，以避免重复交易。然后，我们使用 iTime 函数将 “breakoutTime” 赋值为前一根 K 线的时间戳，并从 “extrema” 中获取 “lsBar”、“headBar”、“rsBar”、“necklineStartBar” 和 “necklineEndBar” 等 K 线索引，计算 “lsToHead”、“headToRs” 和 “rsToBreakout” 等范围；如果 “rsToBreakout” 超过 “avgPatternRange” 乘以 “RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier”，我们拒绝该形态，并使用 Print 函数记录日志。

接下来，我们通过 “necklineStartPrice” 和 “necklineEndPrice” 在 “barDiff” 上的差值来确定颈线的 “slope”（斜率），计算 “breakoutNecklinePrice”，并通过一个循环向后延伸颈线，使用 “NecklineCrossesBar” 函数在 “avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier” 范围内寻找交叉点，更新 “extendedBar”、“extendedNecklineStartTime”（通过 “iTime” 获取）和 “extendedNecklineStartPrice”；如果没有找到合适的交叉点，则回退使用 “2 * lsToNeckStart”，上限为 “Bars” 总数，并使用 Print、TimeToString 和 DoubleToString 函数记录所有详细信息——包括 K 线索引、价格和范围——以便完整存档。该自定义函数的代码片段如下。

bool NecklineCrossesBar( double necklinePrice, int barIndex) { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); return (necklinePrice >= low && necklinePrice <= high); }

该函数检查 “necklinePrice”（颈线价格）是否在 “barIndex”（K 线索引）处与 K 线的价格范围相交，以确保颈线延伸的准确性。我们使用 iHigh 函数获取该 K 线的 “high”（最高价），使用 “iLow” 函数获取其 “low”（最低价），然后如果 “necklinePrice” 介于 “low” 和 “high” 之间，则返回 true，从而确认颈线穿过该 K 线的范围，以完成形态验证。如果形态得到验证，我们就在图表上将其图形化。我们将需要函数来绘制它并进行标注。

void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime timeStart, double priceStart, datetime timeEnd, double priceEnd, color lineColor, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , timeStart, priceStart, timeEnd, priceEnd)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create line: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, datetime time3, double price3, color fillColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2, time3, price3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , fillColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create triangle: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawText( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color textColor, bool above, double angle = 0 ) { int chartscale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int dynamicFontSize = 5 + int (chartscale * 1.5 ); double priceOffset = (above ? 10 : - 10 ) * _Point ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price + priceOffset)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Text created: " , name, ", Angle: " , DoubleToString (angle, 2 )); } else { Print ( "Failed to create text: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } }

在这里，我们通过可视化工具来丰富程序，以便在图表上突出显示形态。首先，我们使用 “DrawTrendLine” 函数，该函数利用 ObjectCreate 函数绘制一条从 “timeStart” 和 “priceStart” 到 “timeEnd” 和 “priceEnd” 的线条，通过 ObjectSetInteger 设置 “lineColor”（线条颜色）、“style”（样式）和 “width”（宽度）等属性，使用 OBJPROP_BACK 将其绘制在 K 线后方，并使用 ChartRedraw 函数刷新显示，如果需要，使用 “Print” 和 GetLastError 记录失败信息。

接着，我们实现 “DrawTriangle” 函数来为形态的结构添加阴影，该函数调用 “ObjectCreate” 函数并传入三个点（“time1”、“price1” 等），使用 ObjectSetInteger 应用 “fillColor”（填充颜色）和实线边框，通过 OBJPROP_FILL 对其进行填充，将其置于图表后方，并使用 ChartRedraw 更新视图，同样在创建失败时使用 “Print” 记录错误。

最后，我们添加 “DrawText” 函数来标注关键点，该函数使用 ChartGetInteger 函数根据 “chartscale”（图表缩放比例）调整 “dynamicFontSize”（动态字体大小），通过 “ObjectCreate” 在 “time” 和 “price” 加上偏移量的位置放置文本，使用 “ObjectSetString” 自定义 “text”（文本），使用 “ObjectSetInteger” 设置 “textColor”（文本颜色）和 “FONTSIZE”（字体大小），使用 “ObjectSetDouble” 设置 “angle”（角度），使用 ChartRedraw 将其绘制在前方，并使用 “Print” 和 “DoubleToString” 确认创建或记录错误。现在我们可以调用这些函数来添加可视化功能，我们首先要做的是按如下方式添加线条。

string prefix = "HS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID );

在这里，我们通过创建一个基于头部时间戳的唯一前缀（使用 TimeToString 函数），并使用 “DrawTrendLine” 函数绘制趋势线，来图形化地映射标准形态：我们将左肩连接到颈线起点、颈线起点连接到头部、头部连接到颈线终点、颈线终点连接到右肩，这些线条均为红色，宽度为 3；而从其延伸起点到突破点的颈线则使用蓝色，宽度为 2；此外，还有额外的红色实线将右肩连接到突破点，并将延伸的颈线连接回左肩，所有线条均为实线样式，以便在图表上显示该形态。编译完成后，我们得到了以下结果。

要添加三角形，我们使用 “DrawTriangle” 函数。从技术上讲，我们在肩部和头部之间构建它。

DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightCoral );

在这里，我们通过使用 “DrawTriangle” 函数来增强视觉效果，用浅珊瑚色为关键区域添加阴影：我们为左肩构建一个三角形，其顶点为左肩点、颈线起点和延伸颈线起点；为头部构建另一个三角形，其顶点为头部点、颈线起点和颈线终点；再为右肩构建第三个三角形，其顶点为右肩点、颈线终点和突破点，从而在图表上突出显示该形态的结构。编译完成后，我们得到了以下结果。

最后，我们需要为形态添加标签，使其在视觉上更具吸引力且能一目了然。

DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrRed , true ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , false , necklineAngle);

最后，我们通过使用 “DrawText” 函数来标注该形态，在左肩、头部和右肩点各自的时间和价格位置上方，分别放置红色的 “LS”、“HEAD” 和 “RS” 标签，以增强图表的可读性。然后，我们通过平均 “extendedNecklineStartTime” 和 “breakoutTime” 来计算颈线的中点时间 “necklineMidTime”，并通过 iBarShift 函数使用 “slope”（斜率）和 K 线差值调整 “extendedNecklineStartPrice” 来获得 “necklineMidPrice”（颈线中点价格）；为了对齐标签，我们使用 “ShiftToX” 函数将时间转换为 x 像素，使用 “PriceToY” 函数将价格转换为 y 像素（在颈线起点和突破点处），计算出一个 “pixelSlope”（像素斜率），并使用 atan 函数和 “M_PI” 推导出以度为单位的 “necklineAngle”（颈线角度），同时使用 “Print” 函数和 DoubleToString 函数记录这些值以供验证。

接着，我们使用 “DrawText” 函数在中点绘制一个蓝色的 “NECKLINE” 标签，将其放置在下方并根据 “necklineAngle” 进行旋转，以确保标注与颈线的倾斜度保持一致。结果如下。

从图像中，我们可以看到该形态已被完全图形化。现在我们需要检测其突破，基本上就是那条延伸线，开一个卖出仓位，并将延伸范围修改到突破 K 线。轻而易举。我们通过以下代码来实现这一点。

double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price + BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = extrema[headIdx].price - necklinePrice; double tp = closePrice - patternHeight; if (sl > closePrice && tp < closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Sell Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } }

一旦形态得到确认，我们通过以下方式执行一笔卖出交易：将 “entryPrice” 设为 0 以市价单成交，使用 “BufferPoints” 在右肩价格上方计算 “sl”（止损价），将 “patternHeight”（形态高度）确定为头部与颈线价格之间的差值，并在 “closePrice”（收盘价）下方减去 “patternHeight” 来设置 “tp”（止盈价）。

在使用 “obj_Trade” 对象的 “Sell” 函数以 “LotSize”（手数）、“sl”、“tp” 和注释来开仓之前，我们会验证交易方向——确保 “sl” 在 “closePrice” 之上，“tp” 在其之下；如果交易成功，我们调用 “AddTradedPattern” 函数并传入 “lsTime” 和 “lsPrice” 来记录该形态，同时使用 Print 函数和 DoubleToString 函数来记录 “sl” 和 “tp” 的详细信息。用于将该形态标记为已交易的自定义函数代码片段如下。

void AddTradedPattern( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); if (size >= MaxTradedPatterns) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { tradedPatterns[i] = tradedPatterns[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size - 1 ); size--; Print ( "Removed oldest traded pattern to maintain max size of " , MaxTradedPatterns); } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderTime = lsTime; tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderPrice = lsPrice; Print ( "Added traded pattern: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); }

我们定义 “AddTradedPattern” 函数来跟踪已交易的形态设置。该函数使用 “lsTime” 和 “lsPrice” 来记录左肩的详细信息，因为左肩不会重绘。我们使用 ArraySize 函数检查 “tradedPatterns” 数组的大小。如果它达到了 “MaxTradedPatterns”（最大已交易形态数），我们就将元素向左移动以丢弃最旧的条目。我们使用 “ArrayResize” 函数调整 “tradedPatterns” 的大小以将其缩小。我们记录此操作，然后使用 ArrayResize 函数扩展 “tradedPatterns” 以便添加新条目。我们将 “leftShoulderTime” 设置为 “lsTime”，将 “leftShoulderPrice” 设置为 “lsPrice”。我们使用 Print 函数、TimeToString 函数和 DoubleToString 函数记录此次添加。编译完成后，我们得到了以下结果。

从图像中，我们可以看到我们不仅可视化了该设置，还相应地进行了交易。倒头肩形态的识别、图形化和交易操作采用相同的逻辑，只是方式相反。以下是代码逻辑。

if (DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice > necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Inverse Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart); string prefix = "IHS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrGreen , false ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , true , necklineAngle); double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price - BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = necklinePrice - extrema[headIdx].price; double tp = closePrice + patternHeight; if (sl < closePrice && tp > closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Inverse Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Buy Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } } } }

现在剩下的是通过应用移动止损逻辑来管理已开仓位，以实现利润最大化。我们创建一个函数来处理移动止损逻辑，如下所示。

void ApplyTrailingStop( int minTrailPoints, int trailingPoints, CTrade &trade_object, ulong magicNo = 0 ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)) { double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentSL = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ) / (LotSize * SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double profitPoints = (bid - openPrice) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (bid - trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL > openPrice && (newSL > currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double profitPoints = (openPrice - ask) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (ask + trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL < openPrice && (newSL < currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } } } } }

在这里，我们通过 “ApplyTrailingStop” 函数添加了移动止损功能。该函数使用 “minTrailPoints”（最小移动点数）和 “trailingPoints”（移动点数）来调整已开仓位。我们使用 SymbolInfoDouble 函数获取 “bid”（买入价）和 “ask”（卖出价）。我们使用 PositionsTotal 函数遍历所有持仓。对于每个持仓，我们使用 PositionGetTicket 函数获取其 “ticket”（订单号），并使用 PositionSelectByTicket 函数选中它。我们使用 “PositionGetString” 和 “PositionGetInteger” 函数验证交易品种和 “magicNo”（魔术数字）。我们使用 PositionGetDouble 函数获取 “openPrice”（开仓价）、“currentSL”（当前止损价）和 “currentProfit”（当前盈亏）。

对于买单（Buy），我们使用 “bid” 计算利润，并检查其是否满足 “minTrailPoints” 加上 “trailingPoints” 的条件。如果满足，我们使用 NormalizeDouble 函数设置新的 “newSL”（新止损价），并通过 “trade_object” 对象的 “PositionModify” 方法来更新它。对于卖单（Sell），我们则使用 “ask” 并相应地在下方调整 “newSL”。成功的价格修改将被记录下来。然后，我们可以在 OnTick 事件处理程序中调用此函数。

if (UseTrailingStop && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyTrailingStop(MinTrailPoints, TrailingPoints, obj_Trade, MagicNumber); }

使用输入参数调用该函数，就是我们启用移动止损所需要做的全部工作。现在剩下的是，在程序不再使用时释放数组，并删除我们绘制的图形对象。我们在 OnDeinit 事件处理程序中处理这些。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayFree (tradedPatterns); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "HS_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "IHS_" ); ChartRedraw (); }

在 OnDeinit 事件处理程序中（该程序在智能交易系统关闭时运行），我们会清理程序及其所附加的图表。我们使用 ArrayFree 函数释放 “tradedPatterns” 数组占用的内存。然后，我们移除所有图表对象。ObjectsDeleteAll 函数会清除所有带有 “HS_” 前缀的标准形态对象。它也会清除所有带有 “IHS_” 前缀的反向形态对象。最后，我们刷新图表。ChartRedraw 函数会更新显示，以在完全关闭前反映这些更改。编译完成后，我们得到了以下结果。

从图像中，我们可以看到对已交易应用了移动止损，从而实现了我们的目标。剩下的事情就是对该程序进行回测，这将在下一节中处理。





回测

经过彻底的回测后，我们得到以下结果。

回测结果图形：

回测报告：





结论

总之，我们已经成功地在 MQL5 中构建了一个头肩形态交易算法。它具备精确的形态检测、详细的可视化以及针对经典反转信号的自动化交易执行功能。通过使用验证规则、颈线绘制和移动止损，我们的智能交易系统能够有效地适应市场变化。您可以将本文中制作的图示作为垫脚石，通过参数调整或高级风险控制等额外步骤来增强它。另外，请注意，这是一种较为罕见的形态设置。

免责声明：本文仅用于教学目的。交易涉及重大的财务风险，市场状况可能不可预测。在实盘部署前，充分的回测和风险管理至关重要。

有了这个基础，您可以精进自己的交易技巧并改进此算法。不断测试和优化，以取得成功。祝您好运！