//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 在账户中的所有仓位中循环

int total=PositionsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 通过自动选择仓位取得下一个仓位的编号以访问它的属性

ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 取得仓位类型并显示仓位实数属性列表的标题

string type=(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE ? "Buy" : "Sell");

PrintFormat("Double properties of an open position %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- 在标题下方打印选定仓位的全部实数属性

PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(15);

}

/*

结果：

Double properties of an open position Buy #2807075208:

Volume: 1.00

Price open: 1.10516

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10518

Swap: 0.00

Profit: 2.00 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在日志中显示选定仓位的实数属性 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- 取得账户货币, 仓位的交易品种和交易品种的小数点位数

string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);

string symbol =PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);

int digits =(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 定义标题文字和标题栏位的宽度

//--- 如果传给函数的标题宽度为0, 则宽度为标题文字行的大小+1

header="Volume:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- 取得并在日志中以指定的标题宽度显示仓位交易量

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 在日志中显示仓位价格值

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示止损值

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示止盈值

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示当前价格值

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 在日志中显示累积的库存费

header="Swap:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 在日志中显示当前利润值

header="Profit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s", w, header, value, currency);

}