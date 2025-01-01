//--- 输入参数

input uint InpBars = 100000; // Desired number of bars



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 获得服务器上可用柱形图的数量

uint bars_total = Bars(Symbol(),Period());

if(bars_total==0)

{

PrintFormat("Data for timeseries %s %s not yet generated in the terminal. Please try again later.",Symbol(),StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));

return;

}

//--- 从两个值中获取最小柱形图数量 - 从服务器上可用的值和从设置中请求的值

int bars = (int)MathMin(bars_total,InpBars);

//--- 如果请求的柱形图数量多于服务器上可用的柱形图，请在日志中报告此情况

if(bars_total<InpBars)

PrintFormat("Number of bars on the server (%u) is less than requested (%u)",bars_total,InpBars);

//--- 在日志中显示可用于工作的柱形图数量

Print("Bars available for work: ",bars);

}