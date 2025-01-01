- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathMin
函数返回两个值中的最小值。
double MathMin(
参量
value1
[in] 第一数字值。
value2
[in] 第二数字值
返回值
两值中最小的。
注释
取代MathMin()可以使用 fmin()。函数 fmax()， fmin(), MathMax()， MathMin() 是整型，而非铸字的双精度类型。
如果是不同类型参量传递到函数中，副类型参量自动 转 到主类型。返回值类型与主类型相同。
如果数据类型传递，不需要执行铸字。
示例：
//--- 输入参数