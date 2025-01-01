//--- 输入参数

input int InpPeriod = 10; // 移动平均线计算周期

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; // 移动平均线计算方法

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // 移动平均线计算价格



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 如果移动平均线周期设置为小于1的值，则使用默认值(10)

int period=(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);

//--- 创建移动平均线指标句柄

int handle=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),period,0,InpMethod,InpPrice);

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Failed to create the Moving Average indicator handle. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 获得当前卖价

double bid=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID,bid))

{

Print("Failed to get Bid price. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 获得当前柱形图的移动平均线值

double array[1];

int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array);

if(copied!=1)

{

Print("Failed to get Moving Average data. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 获取两者中最高的价格（卖价和移动平均线值），并在日志中显示结果数据

double max_price=MathMax(bid,array[0]);

PrintFormat("Bid: %.*f, Moving Average: %.*f, highest price of the two: %.*f",_Digits,bid,_Digits,array[0],_Digits,max_price);

PrintFormat("Bid price %s moving average",(bid>array[0] ? "higher" : bid<array[0] ? "lower" : "equal to"));

}