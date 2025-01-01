文档部分
MathMax

函数返回最大的量个值。

double  MathMax(
   double  value1,     // 第一值
   double  value2      // 第二值
   );

参量

value1

[in]  第一个数字值。

value2

[in]  第二个数字值。

返回值

两个值中的最大值。

注释

取代MathMax()可以使用 fmax()。 函数 fmax(), fmin()， MathMax()， MathMin() 是整型的，而非铸字的双精度类型。

如果不同类型参量通过函数传递，副类型参量自动到主类型。该类型返回值相当于主类型返回值。

如果相同数据类型传递，不用执行铸字。

 

示例：

//--- 输入参数
input int                  InpPeriod = 10;            // 移动平均线计算周期
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod = MODE_SMA;      // 移动平均线计算方法
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice  = PRICE_CLOSE;   // 移动平均线计算价格
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 如果移动平均线周期设置为小于1的值，则使用默认值(10)
   int period=(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- 创建移动平均线指标句柄
   int handle=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),period,0,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to create the Moving Average indicator handle. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 获得当前卖价
   double bid=0;
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID,bid))
     {
      Print("Failed to get Bid price. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 获得当前柱形图的移动平均线值
   double array[1];
   int    copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array);
   if(copied!=1)
     {
      Print("Failed to get Moving Average data. Error ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 获取两者中最高的价格（卖价和移动平均线值），并在日志中显示结果数据
   double max_price=MathMax(bid,array[0]);
   PrintFormat("Bid: %.*f, Moving Average: %.*f, highest price of the two: %.*f",_Digits,bid,_Digits,array[0],_Digits,max_price);
   PrintFormat("Bid price %s moving average",(bid>array[0] ? "higher" : bid<array[0] ? "lower" : "equal to"));
  }