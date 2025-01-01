|
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- 图的编号
#property indicator_label1 "Numeration"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 CLR_NONE
//--- 指标缓冲区
double NumerationBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 自定义缓冲区绘图
SetIndexBuffer(0,NumerationBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 为类似时间序列的缓冲区设置指标
ArraySetAsSeries(NumerationBuffer,true);
//--- 设置数据窗口中显示的精确度
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//--- 标识符数组名称在数据窗口中如何显示
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bar #");
//---
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标重复函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- 存储当前打开的零柱时间
static datetime currentBarTimeOpen=0;
//--- 返回访问数组时间[] - 像时间序列一样
ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);
//--- 如果零柱时间不同于已经存储的
if(currentBarTimeOpen!=time[0])
{
//--- 从当前图表到图表深度列举所有柱
for(int i=rates_total-1;i>=0;i--) NumerationBuffer[i]=i;
currentBarTimeOpen=time[0];
}
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
return(rates_total);
}